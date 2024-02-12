PM NewsBrief: Feb. 12, 2024

Data Suggests Uptick In Flu Cases

Data shows flu season is lasting longer than usual this year across the state.

Influenza data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows the entire state above normal positive flu levels for this time of year by almost 26% and climbing.

Compared with the historical rate for flu-related deaths and hospitalizations, the state surpassed the average number toward the end of January.

According to the CDC’s weekly surveillance report on positive cases, Oklahoma is one of the few states in the “high” zone and is on the cusp of “very high.”

In an interview with KOCO TV, Dr. Joseph Sassine says the reason for the sudden surge could be due to the delay in cold weather, causing an uptick during an unusual time.

Experts say early flu symptoms can present as a scratchy throat or joint pain before escalating, and recommends people stay home until 24 hours have passed without a fever or using fever-reducing medication.

They also recommend getting a flu vaccination and practicing good hygiene.

New Loan Repayment Program For Health Professionals

The State Department of Health is launching a loan repayment program for health professionals working in shortage areas.

The OK Health Corps program is awarding up to $50,000 to primary care, mental health and dental health clinicians.

In exchange, recipients will commit to two years of service in community facilities certified under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The State Department of Health is working with its Office of Primary Care to make this happen. Providers who specialize in mental health and substance use disorders will be prioritized, and depending on available resources, additional providers in different disciplines will be considered.

The primary care office’s director, Jana Castleberry, says the goal is to give providers incentives to practice in areas of significant need in the state.



OKC Receives Funding To Help Address Homelessness

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding Oklahoma City more than $7 million in grants to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The award is more than $2 million above what was awarded last year.

Five million dollars of the grant money will be split amongst the Homeless Alliance, City Care, the Mental Health Association, Heartline, and the Community Enhancement Corporation.

More than $1 million will go to the city’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program and the remaining funds will go to Hope Community Services and City Rescue Mission.

In a news release, Jamie Caves, the communication manager for Oklahoma City’s Key to Home Partnership, says the additional funds will help the city expand its capacity to serve its homeless population.

Funding from HUD is the city’s largest annual source of homeless assistance.

Proposed Legislation Would Monitor Water Use

The Oklahoma Legislature is considering closer monitoring of water use.

The bills that would add metering requirements for cannabis growers and some other irrigators.

Oklahoma irrigators have limits on how much groundwater they can use, but they just have to report it in good faith.

Republican Sen. Brent Howard from Altus said that leaves the state without key data or the ability to enforce limits.

“Whatever number you write down on your renewal application or your yearly report is all that the Water Resources Board has to rely upon,” Howard said.

Howard’s Senate Bill 13-41 would require some irrigators who draw from certain aquifers to install meters on their wells.

A bill from Sen. David Bullard of Durant would also meter water use - this time for commercial cannabis growers.

Growers could also be required to pay an additional fee for the water they use, whether it comes from a well or a public supply. Most of that money would help the state maintain its lakes and reservoirs.

Now that they’ve passed committee, both these bills can be considered by the full Senate.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.