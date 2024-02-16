PM NewsBrief: Feb. 16, 2024

Proposed Legislation Requires Governor Notification For Out Of State Travel

A bill moving through the state Legislature would require the governor to notify whoever is next in line in succession when he or she leaves the state.

Last June, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat unknowingly became governor when Gov. Kevin Stitt and Lieutenant Gov. Matt Pinnell were both out of state.

It became an issue due to a massive storm that moved through Tulsa, knocking out power for thousands.

Treat did eventually declare a state of emergency in the storm's wake, but he says not as quickly as he would have liked.

So Treat introduced Senate Bill 1860 to require the governor to let colleagues know they're out-of-state.

“Just a simple notification. In the past we haven't had to have that. But it became readily apparent we needed some kind of formal mechanism,” Treat said.

Treat's bill passed through committee Thursday. It's now goes on to the full Senate.

Upgrades Planned For Two Oklahoma Airports

Two Oklahoma airports have secured millions in federal funding for upgrades.

The Tulsa International Airport will receive nearly $12 million to use toward the construction of a new control tower.

The Stillwater Regional Airport is set to receive about $5 million to help pay for a new terminal.

The funding is part of the Biden Administration’s nearly $1 billion designated for upgrades to airport facilities nationwide.

Oklahoma Lawmakers Advance Bill Allowing Pharmacists To Dispense Certain Contraceptives

A bill that would allow pharmacists to dispense certain types of birth control is advancing in the Oklahoma Legislature.

Senate Bill 1541 was authored by Duncan Republican Jessica Garvin. It says pharmacists can dispense self-administered hormonal contraceptives, which the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists defines as including the pill, patches, vaginal rings and an injectable form.

The bill could make contraceptives more accessible and affordable because there would be no need for Oklahomans to visit a provider to get a prescription.

It would also allow pharmacists to test, screen and treat minor, non-chronic health conditions. That includes things like strep, the flu, COVID-19 and lice.

The bill unanimously passed through the House Health and Human Services Committee and is now waiting to be heard on the House floor.

OKC Thunder Players At NBA All-Star Games

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be well-represented at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend festivities.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OKC’s lone All-Star, after being voted in as a starter by fans, fellow players and media members.

The Thunder superstar is averaging more than 31 points per game, which is the second-most in the league. He also leads the NBA in steals, with 2.2 per game.

Former Thunder players Kevin Durant and Paul George will also appear in Sunday night’s game. So will former OU guard Trae Young, who will additionally compete in Saturday night’s three-point contest and skills challenge.

Three Thunder players - Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace - will compete in the Rising Stars mini-tournament tonight at 8 p.m.

Thunder two-way player, rookie Keyontae Johnson, will compete in the NBA G-League “Up Next” game on Sunday afternoon.

He has averaged 20 points and nearly 7 rebounds per game this season with the Oklahoma City Blue.

