PM NewsBrief: Feb. 19. 2024

Update On School Nutrition Proposals

State lawmakers are considering interlinking school nutrition programs with the State Department of Agriculture.

Sen. Jessica Garvin’s S-B 1473 would provide grants to help farmers grow more fresh produce, and local school districts to buy it from them.

“As we know, there is so much data that shows that students are hungry in Oklahoma and that the best way for us to help improve their educational outcomes is to invest in school meals,” Garvin said.

Garvin’s bill passed through the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs committee and can now be heard on the Senate floor.

It isn’t the only one aiming to better connect schools and farmers.

At least eight measures working toward that end float around the Capitol this session.

From broadening access to agricultural courses in schools to completely transferring school nutrition programs from the State Department of Education to the State Department of Agriculture, the push is a renewed one that fell flat two years ago.

Norman Considering Job Program For People Experiencing Homelessness

The city of Norman is considering a unique approach to combat homelessness.

Instead of more shelters and food kitchens, the city is looking to give out paychecks.

Norman is proposing a job program that would offer day-to-day employment for litter cleanup, paying up to $15 an hour.

The initiative, dubbed "Operation Kickstart," would give members of the city's homeless community the chance to work with crews to pick up litter across the city.

Participants would also have access to additional support services aimed at facilitating their transition to permanent housing and employment.

Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila has high hopes for the program, however the city has yet to announce a budget for it.

Heikkila says the city's homeless population has grown to more than 500 people.

Oklahoma City launched a similar initiative two years ago with positive results.

AG Report: Number Of Domestic Homicides Down

A report from Oklahoma’s Attorney General shows the number of domestic homicides is down.

But, rates are still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

One hundred and five people were killed in domestic violence incidents in Oklahoma in 2022. That’s down from 114 the year before.

The tallies are annually counted and released by the Attorney General’s Office.

And though they’re trending down, this year’s total is still higher than the 90 Oklahoma averaged between 2011 and 2018.

Oklahoma’s Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board has a few recommendations in its annual report.

The board suggests the state Legislature make more funding available for victim services and make sentences for domestic violence charges more stringent.

Alcohol Deliveries Proposal Clears Oklahoma House

State lawmakers are moving forward a plan to legalize alcohol deliveries.

The State House of Representatives passed a measure late last week to allow retailers to purchase an 'alcoholic beverage distribution license' for delivery purposes.

Republican Representative Jon Echols is a sponsor of House Bill 20-90. He says it is all about promoting the free market.

“Forty-four other states do this. The citizens of the state of Oklahoma elected us to come up here and NOT pick winners and losers in the marketplace,” Echols said.

The bill can now head over to the Senate.

But for procedural reasons it would need to come back through the House before landing on Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.