PM NewsBrief: Feb 26, 2024

OKCPS Superintendent Submits Resignation

The superintendent for Oklahoma City Public Schools is resigning.

Superintendent Sean McDaniel submitted his resignation to the Board of Education this morning.

McDaniel led the state's second largest school district for the past six years.

He was able to develop and successfully pass a $955 million bond package in November 2022, and led the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.

McDaniel plans to step down June 30.

The Board says it plans to determine next steps in the coming weeks.

Owasso High Students Walk Out To Protest Bullying

Dozens of Owasso High School students walked out of school Monday to protest bullying and to show support for people affected by the death of a nonbinary student.

16-year old Nex Benedict died Feb. 8, one day after reporting to police they were beaten in a fight with three other students in a school bathroom.

Freshman Layaha Alexander said she walked out of class around 10 a.m. to raise awareness.

“Really in these small towns, if you’re any type of minority, you get picked on. It’s like hate is kind of normalized—I don’t want to say normalized, but it is and bullying,” Alexander said.

Students gathered just off school property with community members like advocate Sean Rooney.

Rooney said the political climate in Oklahoma has been challenging when it comes to supporting LGBTQ youth.

“People are aware there is a need to help the youth and to help the queer community but no one in power does anything and it’s a bit ridiculous,” Rooney said.

Owasso High sent a letter to parents before the walkout saying the school recognizes the need for peaceful assembly but that participating students would be marked absent.

Police say a preliminary autopsy report indicated that Benedict's death was not a result of trauma.

The state medical examiner's office will determine final cause and manner of death.

Medical Debt Relief Bill Advances

Oklahomans facing medical debt lawsuits could get some relief under a bill advanced by a House committee Thursday.

House Bill 4148, authored by Rep. Suzanne Schreiber and Rep. Mark Lepak would make health-care providers or third-party debt collectors demonstrate to the court that patients were informed about the costs of care before pursuing debt-collection litigation.

The proposal aligns with the Transparency in Health Care Prices Act passed in 2021, empowering healthcare providers to disclose the cash price for their top 20 services.

The nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Watch reports Oklahoma's high rate of medical debt, with one in five residents facing collections, underscores the urgency of legislative action.

The bipartisan support suggests a recognition of the need to address the systemic challenges surrounding medical debt in Oklahoma.

That bill can now be heard on the House floor.

OU Women’s Softball Keeps Win Streak Alive

O- women’s softball left the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic unbeaten, extending their NCAA record to 67 games.

The Sooners scored 43 total runs in five games in the tournament and allowed five runs.

Oklahoma will have their home opener this week in the newly built stadium, Love’s Field, when they take on Miami, Ohio on March 1st at 2 p.m.

