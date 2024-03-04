PM NewsBrief: Mar. 4, 2024

Oklahoma Governor Questions AG Legal Opinion Impacting Cabinet Appointments

Gov. Kevin Stitt says a recent decision by Oklahoma’s attorney general brings into question the positions of all his cabinet members who direct state agencies.

Stitt questions Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s recent legal opinion. The governor calls it a “head scratcher.”

"His opinion is that a secretary can not be a director. And we think that affects every single person in the cabinet that serves in a director role," Stitt said.

He says governors going back to Henry Bellman in the 1960s have all assembled their cabinets the same way, with some appointees leading other government agencies.

Drummond’s opinion already prompted two officials in the governor’s cabinet to resign, but Stitt says no one else in his cabinet plans to vacate their office until he and his legal team can get some clarification.

He says the attorney general’s opinion carries the weight of law behind it, so he has to abide for now. But he plans to argue against it and says precedent and available legal arguments are in his favor.

OKC Energy FC Named Operator Of New Sports Stadium

Plans for a new multi-purpose stadium in downtown Oklahoma City took another step forward.

The Oklahoma City Council voted to select OKC Energy FC as the operator of the stadium.

The city plans to build a new venue capable of hosting high school, collegiate, and professional sporting competitions and concerts.

The stadium will have about 8-thousand seats.

In January, OKC City Council approved using economic development funds to increase the overall project budget from $41 million to $71 million.

The stadium is expected to open in 2027.

Proposed Bill Makes License Plates Transferable For Private Sales

The Oklahoma legislature is considering a bill to make license plates transferable between owners during private car sales.

The proposed law aims to prevent unnecessary traffic stops.

When you buy a car from a dealership, you get a temporary paper tag and 60 days to register for a metal plate.

If you buy a used car directly from its previous owner, you still get that 60-day grace period but no paper tag. That means Oklahomans who purchased used cars in private sales may be driving legally without a tag.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat of Oklahoma City said that’s what his son was doing when a deputy sheriff pulled him over in Canadian County.

A car going 70 miles per hour plowed into Treat’s son and the deputy while they were stopped on the roadside.

“My son's life and the deputy's life were needlessly risked because of some gaps in Oklahoma law,” Treat said.

Treat hopes to fill those gaps and prevent needless stops with Senate Bill 2035.

Under it, a vehicle would keep its metal license plate when its ownership transfers, regardless of the type of sale.

The bill unanimously passed committee last week and can now be considered by the full Senate.

Oklahoma Legislature Considers Bill to Restore Prison Rodeo Arena in McAlester

A bill providing funds to restore the prison rodeo arena in McAlester is making its way through the Oklahoma legislature.

The project would make a multi-purpose arena and is estimated to cost $9.3 million.

Renovating the old Oklahoma State Penitentiary prison rodeo arena is the only appropriations request the Oklahoma Department of Corrections is making this year.

If Senate Bill 1427 becomes law, $8.3 million would revive the event venue. The department would pony up the remaining $1 million.

Republican Senator Warren Hamilton of McCurtain co-authored the bill. He says the event would provide something for inmates to look forward to.

The bill is designed to reduce recidivism rates and has the support of community organizations.

But not every senator supported the measure. Democrat Julia Kirt of Oklahoma City says there are more immediate needs in correctional facilities.

The bill passed the Senate Appropriations Committee in a 13-6 vote. It can now be heard by the full Senate.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.