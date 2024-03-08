PM NewsBrief: Mar. 8, 2024

Another Tribal Compact With State In The Works

The Cherokee Nation tribal council is set to vote on Monday regarding a new tobacco tax compact with the state of Oklahoma.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has already given his approval for the revenue-sharing deal.

Cherokee officials say the agreement is “very similar” to the compact it aims to replace. But, like other recent tobacco tax deals Stitt has signed, the compact applies only to specific types of tribal land, not to entire tribal reservations.

Under the agreement, the state and tribe will continue to equally split the tax money collected from tobacco sold by the tribe or tribally licensed retailers.

If ratified, this would be the seventh successful state-tribal agreement negotiated by the governor's office since January.

Bill Bans Electronic Communication Between School Employees And Students

A bill that would prohibit electronic or digital communication between school personnel and students advanced from the Oklahoma House Floor this week.

School staff could face penalties - even if they are found not to have violated the law.

House Bill 3958 by Newcastle Republican Representative Sherrie Conley and Edmond Republican Senator Adam Pugh would prohibit school personnel from sending communications like emails, texts and direct messages to students without including their parents or guardians.

There are exceptions in the bill for emergencies, as long as parents are subsequently notified and staff have made reasonable efforts to use school-approved platforms.

Personnel would also take state training on appropriate communication methods.

If a school staff member was reported to be in violation, they would be put on administrative leave while the district conducts an investigation.

If the school finds misconduct to have occurred, the staff member would be fired and reported to law enforcement. If the school finds no misconduct, the staff member would be reinstated, but with a written warning on their employee file.

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

Proposed Tax Credit For Donations To Pregnancy Centers

A bill that would provide a temporary tax credit for donations to nonprofit pregnancy centers passed the House floor on party lines.

Republicans say the bill will help assist new mothers and their babies, while Democrats say the credit would allow taxpayer dollars to go to private, often religious, entities.

House Bill 1788 is authored by Durant Republican Cody Maynard and allows taxpayers to claim up to a $50,000 credit annually for donations to pregnancy centers through 2029.

Oklahoma Human Services would determine which facilities are resource centers based on the services they provide, like pregnancy testing, counseling and support.

Democratic Minority Leader Cyndi Munson is concerned by the bill and says the nonprofits already receive tax exemptions and lack state oversight.

"They're thinking they're coming for healthcare services, but we don't always know that's true,” Munson said.

Because the bill passed without its title, it will return to the House for another vote if it passes the Senate.

OSU Men’s Wrestling Competes In Big 12 Tournament This Weekend

No. 4 Oklahoma State men’s wrestling begins their quest to win a 56th Big 12 title this weekend.

The Cowboys begin their postseason in the Big 12 tournament Saturday and Sunday in Tulsa.

The Cowboys are 14-1 heading into the tournament.

