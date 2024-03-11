PM NewsBrief: Mar. 11, 2024

Bill Aims To Add Accountability To Government Records Requests

When a member of the public files an open records request from a government agency, there is no timetable required for it to be fulfilled.

Proposed legislation would create accountability for long days to fulfill records requests.

Sometimes, it can feel like a public records request in Oklahoma simply goes into a black hole. State agencies often take months or occasionally even years to fulfill a request to inspect government records, often irking members of the public and reporters tasked with informing them.

House Bill 2730 would require a public body to give written notice about WHY a records request takes more than 10 days and give an estimated date of availability.

Author Annie Menz, a Norman Democrat, says the measure would promote transparency from the government.

It can now be heard in the senate after passing off the house floor unanimously.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters Earns ‘Black Hole Award’

Every year, the organization Freedom of Information Oklahoma awards those who promote access and awareness of open records and government.

But, it also saves one award to recognize a lack of transparency - the Black Hole Award.

This year’s Black Hole Award recipient is State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

The Black Hole Award recognizes the individual or entity that has most thwarted the free flow of information.

FOI Oklahoma said in a news release Walters has “done more to damage the First Amendment freedoms among educators and others than any other political leader in recent state history,” and “the state education system is in a black hole based on his inept leadership.”

It notes a recent lawsuit filed by Edmond Public Schools against the administration for its efforts to ban two books from EPS high school libraries.

The department has also come under fire for its long response times in fulfilling open records requests.

For example, StateImpact Oklahoma still has unfulfilled requests dating back to last May.

The group also recognized McCurtain County Gazette-News’ Bruce Willingham for the prestigious Ben Blackstock Award for his series of stories last year on violent, racist comments from the County sheriff and commissioners.

Oklahoma Republicans Censure U.S. Senator James Lankford

The Oklahoma County Republican Party has censured Republican U.S. Senator James Lankford.

The punishment is for Lankford's role in crafting a bipartisan bill to address the flow of migrants across the southern border.

Oklahoma County Party Chair Ken Warner told The Oklahoman newspaper “the people have spoken” following a party convention in Oklahoma City over the weekend where Lankford was chastised.

The bill in question had the support of President Biden, but was opposed by former President and presumptive 2024 Republican nominee Donald Trump, which ensured its failure in February.

None of that stopped Lankford from giving Trump his endorsement for President following last Tuesday’s presidential primary.

OSU, OU Mens Basketball Teams Begin Big 12 Tournament Play

The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off Tuesday morning.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys, who are 12-19 on the season, take on the UCF Golden Knights at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Kansas City. The winner will move on to face BYU on Wednesday morning.

The Oklahoma Sooners, who are 20-11 on the season, will play their first game of the tourney against the TCU Horned Frogs at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This will be the Sooners’ final Big 12 basketball tournament, ahead of their move to the SEC next season.

