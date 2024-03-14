PM NewsBrief: Mar. 14, 2024

Investigation On State Superintendent’s National Media Interviews

An investigation from nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Watch reveals taxpayer dollars are being spent to promote State Superintendent Ryan Walters on a national stage.

The state agreed to pay about $30,000 to a Virginia-based communications firm.

National news outlets are receiving pitch emails on behalf of Walters, with subjects ranging from disparaging Edmond Public Schools for books in its libraries to seizing on the death of nonbinary Owasso student, Nex Benedict.

The pitches end with the question, “Want Ryan on to discuss?”

Walters has said the TV appearances help him recruit teachers nationally, but none of the pitches contain any reference to recruitment.

The state agreed to an estimated $30,000 for four months of work from the firm Vought Strategies, and the contract can be extended for up to three years.

But a state department spokesperson says the contract is actually an extension, and emails show Vought was working for Walters as early as August.

Former State Attorney General Drew Edmondson tells Oklahoma Watch the situation appears to be an illegal use of public funds and resources, including a questionable bid process.

Proposed Legislation Targets Child Care Worker Shortage

Research shows Oklahoma is experiencing a child care crisis.

In an effort to improve the situation, state lawmakers are attempting to tackle the shortage of child care workers with new business and provider tax credits.

Calling it a move to bolstering workforce participation, the state's House of Representatives approved two new tax credits earlier this week.

House Bill 4147, proposed by Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, creates a tax credit program for Oklahoma employers who share in the costs of child care with their employees.

Under this legislation, businesses offering financial assistance directly to employees for child care expenses would be eligible for a 30% tax credit.

The nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Voice reports the measure would also offer a $1,000 refundable tax credit for child care center employees who are working in a licensed facility, have all licensing and certifications up to date and have worked in the field for eight months or more.

State Prepares For Shift In Demographics

In the next ten years, older adults are expected to outnumber children in Oklahoma.

The state's Human Services Department is creating a plan to prepare for this shift, and it wants the perspectives of the state’s seniors.

A survey that seeks to identify and address needs for older adults is available on the department’s website until Friday.

The survey addresses topics like transportation, retirement and health care to understand what Oklahomans need as they age.

The department hopes to address these concerns in its Multisector Plan on Aging, which engages organizations statewide to prepare for a larger population of seniors.

Jeromy Buchanan is the Department’s Director of Community Living, Aging and Protective Services. He said the goal is to help Oklahomans live independently longer.

“We really want to hear from everyone. So, we're building the best plan, and we have everyone’s input,” Buchanan said.

State Lawmakers Consider Reinstating State Park At Hugo Lake

When Hugo Lake lost its state park status in 2013, the state cited low attendance and budgetary needs.

Its managing agency said the park had only attracted 3,000 visitors the prior year, although the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it saw more than 100,000.

In recent years, tourism numbers have skyrocketed in Southeast Oklahoma.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has put new development on hold at nearby Beavers Bend State Park because its lake is over capacity for boating.

George Burns, the Republican Senator from nearby Pollard, says a park at Hugo Lake will provide an alternative.

“With making this a state park, people that would be wanting to come and vacation would go to Hugo's State Park,” Burns told the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Burns estimates it will take $4.3 million to get Hugo Lake State Park back up and running; the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department initially said it would take $6 million more.

Burns said that was for a road tourism officials said needs replacing, but the Oklahoma Department of Transportation told him it could be repaired for cheaper.

Last year, the Tourism Department released a study saying it needs $350 million Tourism for infrastructure repairs at existing state parks.

But state parks generate millions of dollars in state and local taxes each year, and bring millions more to local businesses.

The Senate voted to approve Burns’ Senate Bill 1252, which would turn all properties at Hugo Lake back over to the state. It now heads to the House of Representatives.

