PM NewsBrief: Mar. 29, 2024

Governor Stitt Vetoes Bill That Gives Nurses Prescription Authority

Gov. Kevin Stitt has vetoed a bill that would have allowed providers like nurse practitioners to independently prescribe certain drugs.

Stitt says these professionals should not have this power.

Senate Bill 458 is authored by Midwest City Republican Brenda Stanley. It would have allowed advanced practice registered nurses, which includes providers like certified nurse practitioners and nurse-midwives, to order and administer certain drugs.

Stanley argued during its hearing on the Senate floor that it would help combat the state's physician shortage in rural areas.

Stitt says in a news release that these professionals can set up clinics in rural Oklahoma and practice in primary care settings.

But he doesn’t think they should be allowed to prescribe certain drugs without a physician’s supervision.

He’s requesting the Legislature explore other ways to attract health care providers to rural communities through things like tax credits.

Oklahoma Launches New Office of School Choice

State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced at Thursday's State Board of Education meeting that Oklahoma has a new Office of School Choice.

The new office will be within the Oklahoma State Board of Education. Walters says it’s a “one-stop shop” for Oklahoma parents seeking information and resources related to their child’s education path.

“What we will be doing is moving staff, hiring some additional staff, to ensure that whether it's a charter school, a private school, through vouchers or tax credits, whether it is homeschooling options, whether it's open enrollment or open transfer, we want to make sure that parents have one place to go where they can navigate what their options are with their child," said Walters.

There was no mention of when or exactly what resources would become available.

Oklahoma Judge to Execution Task Force: 'Man Up' and Get the Job Done

An Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals judge has a pretty direct message for the folks tasked with carrying out Oklahoma’s backlog of executions.

In audio obtained and first reported on by nonprofit news outlet The Frontier, Judge Gary Lumpkin’s message is simple.

"Man up. If you can’t do the job, you step aside and let somebody do it that can," Lumpkin said.

Lumpkin was addressing Attorney General Gentner Drummond. The current time between executions is 60 days, but Drummond and the Department of Corrections are arguing for that to be extended to 90.

"People need to suck it up, realize they’ve got a hard job to do, and get it done in a timely, proficient, professional way," the judge said.

The Frontier reports the Court of Criminal Appeals has not yet issued a ruling on the extension. But Drummond argues more time is needed to properly prepare and avoid botched executions.

OKC Thunder Takes On Phoenix Suns Tonight

The OKC Thunder play the Phoenix Suns at the Paycom Center tonight at 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City could be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the matchup, due to his recent quad injury.

With only 10 games left in the regular season, OKC is currently tied for the second-best record in the Western Conference, and will look to make a final push to secure the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed.

