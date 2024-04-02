PM NewsBrief: Apr. 2, 2024

State Supreme Court Rules Veto Overrides, Special Session Constitutional

The Oklahoma Supreme Court says the state legislature has authority to override the governor’s vetoes on tribal compacts.

Last year, the legislature passed bills to extend existing compact agreements with multiple tribal nations over tobacco sales and license plates.

Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected those extensions, and the legislature called a special session to override his vetoes.

Stitt said that was a violation of the governor’s power to negotiate tribal compacts.

He sued House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, asking the court to void the overrides and declare the special session unlawful.

The Supreme Court ruled today.... The special legislative session was constitutional, and Stitt’s vetoes were lawfully overridden.

Treat says though he’s pleased with the result, the suit was “unproductive and a waste of taxpayer money.”

OKC Bridge Work Impacts Several Interstates

Construction on a bridge in Oklahoma City along a busy stretch of interstate is expected to start later this month.

Crews will be working to replace bridge joints over the Oklahoma River.

The bridge serves as the junction between interstates 35, 235 and 40.

Oklahoma Transportation Director Tim Gatz said he knows that area can get backed up, especially during peak travel times.

“So this is going to be a tough construction zone. We recognize that, but these bridge joints, you know, we can't wait any longer they need to be replaced and addressed now,” Gatz said.

Gatz said the $4-million dollar project is just part of normal bridge maintenance, and said the job will be expedited.

The project is expected to be completed within 75 days.

Oklahoma County Family Wins Nearly $3 Million In Lawsuit Against OTA

After an Oklahoma County family lost their home to eminent domain in 2018, they were given 30 days to vacate the property.

The family has now been awarded nearly $3 million in compensation - more than government appraisers tried to give them.

An Oklahoma County jury awarded Wes and Samantha Brewer $2.9 million to compensate them for the taking of their home and nearly 50 acres of their private property for the construction of the Kickapoo Turnpike.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s appraisers originally concluded the family was owed $826,000, but the Brewer’s believed they were owed closer to $3 million.

After a four-day trial, the jury unanimously agreed the family was owed more money.

The awarded amount also includes compensation for moving and storage expenses and damages caused to their remaining property.

New Era Begins For Oklahoma State Men’s Basketball

Oklahoma State has a new men’s basketball coach.

The Cowboys announced Monday afternoon Steve Lutz will be the 21st head coach in program history.

Lutz comes to OSU after just one year at Western Kentucky, where he led the Hilltoppers to their first Conference USA title and first NCAA Tournament berth in 11 seasons.

Prior to that, he spent two seasons as head coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, leading the Islanders to two conference titles and two NCAA tourney appearances.

Lutz was formerly an assistant coach at several schools, including Purdue, Creighton and SMU. He takes over for Mike Boynton, who was let go last month after seven years with OSU.

The Cowboys finished last season with a record of 12 wins and 20 losses.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.