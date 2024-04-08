PM NewsBrief: Apr. 8, 2024

Total Solar Eclipse Leaves Oklahomans In Awe

Southeast Oklahoma experienced a total solar eclipse Monday afternoon.

Clayton Lake State Park was just inside the path of totality, and a few dozen people gathered to see this rare event.

One of them was Cailyn Prather who drove from Moore with her husband and two young sons.

“Oh my God, look at it. Boys, look up! You don’t need your glasses. Look up. Look up,” Prather said.

The sun was covered by a cloud just as totality began, but the skies cleared enough just in time.

“I’m glad the cloud disappeared just in time. And it’s way better than seeing a partial eclipse. Nothing does it justice. You’ve got to go in person. It’s worth it,” Prather said.

Totality was brief in southeast Oklahoma, but in those few moments, twilight descended and the sun’s atmosphere made its strobing, colorful appearance around the shadow of the moon.

The next total solar eclipse will take place in 2044.

Northwest Wildfire Only 45% Contained

Fire crews are still working to extinguish a large wildfire near Woodward in the northwest area of the state.

Officials say the fire has burned more than 5,000 acres and as of Monday afternoon, was 45% contained.

The 57 fire as it's known started near Sharon Saturday afternoon prompting evacuations for several hours.

The Mooreland Volunteer Fire Department says two of their firefighters were injured.

Widespread forecast rain Monday evening into Tuesday is expected to bring some relief to first responders.

Residents who have experienced property damage are asked to report it to the state at damage.ok.gov.

March Wildfires Cause $33M in Damage, Cattle Losses

New figures are showing the devastation from wildfires that were finally contained last month. The Oklahoma State University Extension recently released data on the fires’ impact on cattle and infrastructure.

Extension specialists estimate about $33 million dollars in total property damage from a spate of western Oklahoma fires earlier in the year. That amounts to roughly $215 dollars per acre.

One of the largest cost categories is for fencing.

In all, about 430 miles of fences were lost and almost 275 miles of fencing need repairs. Ellis County, the county with the highest number of acres burned, has almost $7 million in expected fencing costs

Although thousands of cattle have died or are displaced, extension experts say the average person probably won’t feel the fires at the grocery store.

Update On Candidates Running For Office

The lowest number of political candidates are seeking public office in Oklahoma in more than a decade.

Many races will be uncontested or only feature a primary.

285 people threw their hats in the ring for seats in the Oklahoma Legislature, U.S. House and Corporation Commission.

The nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Voice reports the number is the lowest total since 2012. In the state House, half of the representatives didn’t draw a challenger.

Of the state Senate seats up for grabs, a quarter will also go unchallenged.

Regardless of what happens in the legislative races, Republicans will hold onto their supermajorities at the state capitol by default.

But there will be some fresh faces at the top, as the House Speaker and Senate Pro Tem - who lead their respective chambers - are both term-limited.

