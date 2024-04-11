PM NewsBrief: Apr 11, 2024

State Veterans Agency Leader Announces Departure

Oklahoma’s Department of Veterans Affairs is seeing another leadership shake-up after about a year of stability.

Executive Director Greg Slavonic announced his departure Wednesday.

Slavonic said his time at the Veterans Affairs Department was always supposed to be temporary, but when he showed up to assume leadership, he says he realized there wasn’t any in the first place.

Now, it’s time to focus on his and his wife’s health and watching his grandkids grow.

He said the poor leadership and communication at the agency stood out to him during the first few weeks on the job when an employee entered his office to ask a question.

“The individual came in and said, you know, I've been here several years and I've never been in this office. And to me, that was telling,” Slavonic said.

At the behest of the State Secretary of Veterans Affairs and the members of the Veterans Affairs Commission, Slavonic agreed to stay on longer to help jumpstart reform.

He said he’s comfortable with the new Sallisaw home's progress and the agency's workplace culture shift.

A sale of the veterans' home in Talihina is still pending.

Changes To Graduation Requirements Up Math, Eliminate Arts, World Languages, Gym

A bill advanced this week that would make changes to Oklahoma students’ graduation requirements.

Students would still be expected to earn the same number of credits, and the biggest updates are to math and electives.

House Bill 3278 by Yukon Republican Representative Rhonda Baker would up the math requirement from three to four years.

It also adds approved real-world application courses to the options for math and science, like you could find at a CareerTech institute.

Students would also need six credits that fit their Individual Career and Academic Plan, which is a personalized course guide Oklahoma students use to plan for careers or postsecondary education.

For that, there are more than a dozen credit options, ranging from internships to Junior ROTC to music.

Additionally, students would need three units approved by the local board.

The bill would also remove requirements for a year of fine art, two years of world language and two years of physical education.

The changes would begin in the 2025-26 school year.

The bill has already advanced through the House and passed the Senate Education Committee Tuesday. It can now be heard on the Senate Floor.

Oklahoma AG Sues Gas Suppliers Over Alleged Market Manipulation During Winter Storm Uri

Oklahoma Attorney General Genter Drummond is suing natural gas suppliers accusing them of manipulating markets during Winter Storm Uri in 2021. Drummond filed the suits against Enable entities and Symmetry Energy Solutions LLC Wednesday.

The lawsuits are filed on behalf of the Grand River Dam Authority.

They are the first suits Drummond has filed in the wake of his investigation of soaring natural gas prices during the 2021 storm that raged through the state.

Oklahoma's AG accuses the energy companies of using tactics to artificially inflate natural gas prices.

Drummond says his office will pursue more litigation against other companies that he says engaged in market manipulation.

A Symmetry spokesperson said in an email the company has experienced adverse effects of the winter storm and denies the lawsuit's allegations.

Tulsa-Based “Outsiders” Becomes Broadway Musical

A beloved story centered around Tulsa debuted as a Broadway musical this week.

S.E. Hinton’s novel The Outsiders has been reimagined into a musical and made its Broadway debut in New York City Wednesday.

The novel, movie and now musical follow young boys through struggles they experience in 1960’s working class east Tulsa.

In Tulsa, the house where the movie was filmed has become a museum and a cultural landmark.

Leading up to opening night, the production team has shared music from the show, including the song “Stay Gold,” taken from a famous saying in the story.

The musical is produced by famed actress Angelina Jolie. In a statement given to media, Jolie said she was inspired to produce the musical for Broadway after her daughter showed her a separate production of the musical.

The city of Tulsa arranged for councilor Lori Decter Wright to be in attendance on opening night.

