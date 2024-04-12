PM NewsBrief: Apr. 12, 2024

Severe Storms Expected Monday

Although Monday is still a few days away, Oklahomans are being advised to plan ahead for the severe weather that’s expected statewide Monday.

Central and Western Oklahoma are under an enhanced risk for severe storms late Monday afternoon and into the overnight hours.

The National Weather Service says all hazards-including tornados-will be possible.

State Climatologist Gary McManus says everything still looks to be in place to have what he calls “a classic severe weather outbreak across the Southern Plains.”

Storms are expected to fire along a dry line.

The Weather Service encourages Oklahomans to prepare now for severe weather. Ensure storm shelters are cleaned out and ready for use, check flashlights and batteries and have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.

Oklahoma Lawmakers Propose Criminal Charges For Immigrants In State Without Legal Permission

Oklahoma Lawmakers are creating a new crime to try to combat illegal immigration.

The proposal would punish people for entering and remaining in the state without legal permission.

The new crime is called “impermissible occupation.”

For a first offense, it is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail, a $500 fine, and then 72 hours to leave Oklahoma.

For a second offense, it's a felony charge, up to 2 years in prison and a $1,000 fine.

House Speaker Charles McCall is leading the effort. He said the soon-to-be-filed bill uses language upheld by federal courts.

McCall added it also prevents local officials from taking their own initiative to protect immigrant communities.

"Cities will not be able to make their own individual designation of whether or not they want sanctuary city status or not. This bill will preempt that and will not allow that in the state of Oklahoma," McCall said.

Leadership in both the House and Senate say they’ve drafted the measure with advice and input from the state’s attorney general.

Two Oklahomans Facing Charges For Alleged “Ghost Licensing” Scheme

An Oklahoma attorney and a real estate broker are facing a series of indictments for their role in a “ghost-licensing” conspiracy scheme.

The charges announced this week are for their work in black-market marijuana operations in the state.

The eight-count indictment accuses politically connected attorney Matt Stacy and real estate broker Chong Iu Phu, of drug conspiracies.

Oklahoma law requires marijuana grow operations to have an Oklahoma resident hold at least a 75 percent ownership stake.

According to the indictment, Phu and Stacy lied on marijuana farm license applications on behalf of black-market traffickers.

The pair would help them evade residency requirements to establish the farms.

The Oklahoman newspaper reports they deny wrongdoing.

Norman Animal Shelter Temporarily Closed Due To Mold

Second Chance Animal Rescue in Norman has closed its doors due to mold issues.

The shelter says it has temporarily halted services following the discovery of extensive mold and water damage throughout the building—posing safety risks to both staff and animals.

The organization says nearly 80 animals have been transported to other shelters.

The shelter has not said whether it plans to return to the building after remediation is complete, or pursue a new shelter elsewhere.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.