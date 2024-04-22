PM NewsBrief: Apr. 22, 2024

OK County Jail Digital Logs

The Oklahoma County jail is transitioning to digital methods for record-keeping.

The Oklahoman newspaper reports in the coming months, jailers will switch to smartphones equipped with special software for logging site checks, detainee interactions and incident reports.

Jail officials say the move will streamline operations and improve compliance monitoring.

The use of software is a standard operating procedure in many jails across the country.

Homemade Food Product “Labeling” Law Signed

A new Oklahoma law will allow producers to use a label for homemade food products that does not include their address, phone number and full name.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 2975, which amends the Homemade Food Freedom Act, into law Thursday, April 18th.

The new law is designed to provide anonymity for producers who sell homemade food products.

Under the measure, homemade food product producers may get a registration number through the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry to put on their labels.

This would be in place of the current requirement that a label show the producer’s name, phone number and the address of where the product is produced.

Producers will have to pay a yearly $15 registration fee. The act takes effect Nov. 1. In Oklahoma City,

Study Reveals Black Bears In Oklahoma Panhandle

Often bears are associated with the forests of southeastern Oklahoma, but new research reveals a small population also exists in the opposite corner of the state.

Bailey Kleeberg is a graduate student at Oklahoma State University. Using a plethora of camera traps, Kleeberg and her team have been studying bears in the Black Mesa region of the Oklahoma Panhandle over the past few summers. The results reveal an estimated 26 black bears in Cimarron County.

Using a strand of barbed wire to capture a hair sample, Kleeberg says the bears are genetically similar to those found in northeastern New Mexico, suggesting a shared population across state borders.

The cameras also snapped pictures of other mammals identified as high-priority for conservation including mountain lions, swift foxes and a hog-nosed skunk–a secretive species that’s only been documented in Oklahoma a handful of times.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.

