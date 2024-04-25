PM NewsBrief: Apr. 25, 2024

Noxious weeds veto

Gov. Kevin Stitt opposes the expansion of Oklahoma's noxious weeds list. Stitt vetoed a bill that would have added two new plants to a list of invasive species that landowners are required to keep under control.

Thistles are the only weeds included in Oklahoma's Noxious Weed Law. This law requires landowners to control and eradicate three types of thistles on their property to prevent them from spreading. House Bill 31-86 would have added kudzu, a vine that overruns other plants and structures, and poison hemlock, which is toxic to humans and animals, to that list. The measure passed the House of Representatives in an 86-3 vote and the Senate 41-2 vote, but Gov. Stitt vetoed the bill. He wrote in his veto notice that the noxious weed control is a “worthy endeavor,” but he would prefer to entrust plant control to individual landowners rather than the state.

Cursive requirements

Some elementary school students will soon be required to learn cursive. Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt has signed House Bill 3727 into law, mandating cursive handwriting instruction for third through fifth-grade students.

The bill, authored by Oklahoma City Representative Jason Lowe and Senator Kevin Matthews, takes effect in 2024. Matthews says the move will help kids sign their names as signatures, read historical documents and better connect with older relatives. Oklahoma becomes the 24th state to require cursive handwriting instruction in schools. It’s a trend that emphasizes the enduring value of a traditional skill.

Thunder blowout Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to a 32-point victory over the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday in Game 2 of their opening NBA Playoff series in a 124 to 92 win.

OKC jumped out to a lead early in the game, and never looked back, capitalizing on the Pelicans’ 17 turnovers, with 22 points coming directly from them. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder with 33 points, while Chet Holmgren added 26 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. Holmgren emphasized it was a team effort.

“It took everybody that touched the floor tonight. Everybody came ready. Keyed in on the game plan, keyed in on, ya know, their skills, getting ready for the game and we came out ready. We were making shots, we were clicking, getting out in transition and getting stops on defense. That’s a good recipe,” Holmgren said. OKC now takes their two to nothing lead in the best-of-seven series to New Orleans on Saturday afternoon.

Jail costs rising

A new Oklahoma County jail is now estimated to cost the county more money than initially thought.

During Tuesday's Citizen Bond Oversight Advisory Board meeting, architects revealed that building a jail with over 2,000 beds could now cost nearly $680 million. That’s far more than the original $260 million county commissioners told voters in 2022, when they voted on a bond to fund the new jail's construction.

Architects say that prices for building materials have skyrocketed. Despite the setback, the board approved the designs for the new jail but with a stipulation. They opted for a facility with fewer beds than originally planned. County Commissioners will now have to approve the designs.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.

