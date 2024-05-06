PM NewsBrief: May 6, 2024

“Particularly Dangerous Situation” Tornado Watch Issued

The National Weather Service has issued what's called a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Tornado watch for much of the state until 11 p.m.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Nolan Meister said storms are expected to develop along the dry line in western Oklahoma and move east as the afternoon progresses.

"Any storms basically will have the potential to become a supercell with tornadoes. We could see several strong potentially even long-tracked on the ground for a while tornadoes," said Meister. "The environment is really favorable for large to very large—and we could see hail up to the size of 4 inches."

Multiple rounds of severe weather are storms are possible, but the storms will be scattered so many areas won't be impacted.

The potential for tornadoes will increase after dark.

"This is not one of those days where the storms will weaken quickly after sunset either," Meister said. "We could see, as the low level jet ramps up, the tornado threat continue well into the night."

The Weather Service urges Oklahomans to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings through the night and have a plan to get to a safe spot.

Oklahoma Association Offers Insight On New Nursing Home Rules

The Biden Administration is introducing new rules for nursing homes, intending to combat staffing shortages and improve residents' care.

An association representing Oklahoma’s nursing homes says this mandate is asking the state to find staff and money it doesn’t have.

The new staffing rules from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services require residents to have nearly four hours of care per day and a registered nurse to be on-site 24/7.

The new rules will be rolled out over the next two to five years.

Oklahoma is 46th in the nation for nurses per capita, and based on estimates from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, its nursing homes are currently operating in a funding deficit.

Steven Buck, the President and CEO of Care Providers Oklahoma, said these new rules will only exacerbate existing issues.

“If you think about developing all that infrastructure … I don’t know if 10 years would be enough,” Buck said.

Buck worries about the toll this will have on Oklahoma’s nursing homes.

New Swimming Pool Regulations Take Effect Nov. 1

The state is updating its regulations for swimming pools for the first time since Gerald Ford was president.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill to bring pools into the 21st century.

Ardmore Rep. Tammy Townley says she introduced House Bill 4035 after a constituent’s months-long struggle to get a permit to renovate an apartment complex pool.

The newly passed law deregulates private pools, HOA pools and splash pads. Public facilities will now be subject to the International Swimming Pool and Spa Code.

It allows for more up-to-date building materials than Oklahoma’s existing regulations, which were developed in the 1960s and 70s.

Jackie Shawnee is Chief of Staff for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which will oversee these rules.

She said the updates will ease regulatory burdens and costs for pool operators.

“Right now, the outdated kind of rules makes it really difficult for not only us to regulate it, but for the regulations to be met,” Shawnee said.

The new rules go into effect on Nov. 1.

Dozens March In Oklahoma City For Justice

About 50 activists came together in Oklahoma City to remember their loved ones on MMIP Awareness Day over the weekend.

Many Indigenous families say they're still waiting for justice.

At the state capitol Sunday, multiple families and friends walked together.

Some sang songs. Others shared stories and remembered those whom they had lost.

Shelley Mac-Ma-Han walked for her son LaNeko, who was shot almost two years ago.

“Makes you feel empty. He is my middle child. It really feels there's a a spot that's empty and there's nothing you can do to fill it. So doing stuff like this helps,” Mac-Ma-Han said.

To raise awareness, the activists made their way from the state capitol to City Hall in Oklahoma City. As they marched, they said the fight for justice remains a top priority.

