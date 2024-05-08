PM NewsBrief: May 8, 2024

Monday’s Severe Storms Delays Moore School Project

A bond project at Moore Public Schools is now delayed after strong straight line winds caused damage.

KOCO TV reports Monday night’s powerful winds bent the steel beams that were in place for a new indoor athletic center at Westmoore High School.

It’s possible the district may have to restart the project.

Since the construction company is still over the project, the damage won't cost the school district any money.

The facility was initially set to open next school year.

State Budget Talks Stall as Lawmakers Grapple with Key Issues

State budget discussions in the Oklahoma legislature are lagging.

As lawmakers discuss the line-item minutiae in their subcommittees and the big-picture priorities alongside the governor, disagreements remain on a handful of key issues and the end of session draws near.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat laid down a few “expectations” ahead of Monday’s historic state budget summit with House Speaker Charles McCall, Gov. Kevin Stitt and other House and Senate leaders. But one stood out:

"I want to be abundantly clear that our subcommittees will not be cut out of this process," Treat said.

Legislative subcommittees are the teams of lawmakers nailing down the nitty-gritty details of state spending during public meetings.

But Treat’s commitment to what he calls a transparent process means little progress on actual budgetary agreements, as Senate subcommittee members stick to their original positions on most issues.

Meanwhile, House Republicans and Gov. Stitt have expressed flexibility in their state spending plans to accommodate an income tax cut, which the Senate refuses to humor.

Lawmakers have until May 31 to conclude the legislative session.

Tribal Leaders Seeking More Funding From Congress For Law Enforcement

Oklahoma tribal leaders went before Congress Tuesday requesting increased funding for law enforcement.

This need for resources comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision, affirming tribal sovereignty and the right to prosecute on tribal lands.

The McGirt ruling had a significant impact on Indian Country, particularly on the Cherokee and Muscogee nations, whose leaders testified before the US Appropriations Committee.

Cherokee nation leaders say they have filed more than 10,000 criminal cases since McGirt, compared to 100 before the ruling.

Carson Ball is the Muscogee Nation's Self-Government Coordinator. He said his tribe’s funding has increased, but it is insufficient.

“Our Lighthorse Police Force, which is our law enforcement, currently they receive about $4 million a year. We ran the minimum amount they need to be at capacity… and for just the amount of criminal activity we are seeing. We are looking at $12 million,” Ball said.

That’s a third of what Ball says the nation needs to maintain its police force.

Public witness hearings continue this week before Congress, with multiple tribal leaders speaking up about issues like environment and health.

Big 12 Softball Tournament Begins Wednesday

The Big 12 Softball Tournament begins this afternoon as Kansas and Houston face off.

The winner of that game will advance to play the second-seed Oklahoma Sooners tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.

Although they’ve won the national championship each of the past three years, the Sooners have lost six games this season. That’s more than the last two seasons combined.

This will be the Sooners’ final Big 12 softball tournament, as they move to the SEC next season.

Meanwhile, the third-seed Oklahoma State Cowgirls open play tomorrow at 11 a.m., against the BYU Cougars.

All games take place at the newly named Devon Park, formerly known as the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, in Oklahoma City.

