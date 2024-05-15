PM NewsBrief: May 15, 2024

Mustang Schools Changing Attendance Policy

Mustang Public Schools is updating its attendance policy for the new school year.

The Mustang Board of Education approved the new rules earlier this week that lower the number of allowable absences from ten to eight days.

School officials say the change aims to combat so-called “chronic absenteeism”.

The revised policy comes amid the district’s new attendance campaign called “Every Moment Matters.”

The initiative centers on how missed school can impact a student's academic journey.

State Education Rule Changes Spark Democratic Opposition in House Committee

House lawmakers advanced a slew of administrative rule changes Tuesday for the State Department of Education.

Committee Democrats tried 10 unsuccessful amendments to pump the breaks on the new rules, championed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

The department is proposing more than 20 rule changes.

They include tying school districts’ accreditation statuses to test scores, penalizing districts for continuing to employ teachers under investigation by the department if they later have their teaching certificate revoked, and pulling state funding for districts with diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Tulsa Rep. Melissa Provenzano authored several of the Democratic attempts to pull some of the rules from the resolution, but none were successful.

"We should not tie high-stakes testing to accreditation. We should not subvert the Teacher Due Process Act. Members, I implore you to listen to your constituents," Provenzano said.

The resolution now heads to the House Floor. From there, it’ll head to the Senate. But if the Senate decides not to take any action, the governor will still get the final say.

Oklahoma Democrats Push for Inclusion in State Budget Discussions

Because of Oklahoma Republicans’ supermajority, Democrats at the state capitol have little say in the state budget.

Democratic leaders share how they fit into the legislative budget process.

"The governor calling people into a meeting felt special. Democrats aren't at the table, but we're not surprised by that because that's what happens up here and we see it everyday," said Senate minority leader-elect Julia Kirt.

Kirt says Democrats being left out of important budget decision-making is nothing new.

Still, while they aren’t at the table – either a figurative one or a literal conference led by legislative leaders and the governor – Democrats do have some say on budget matters behind the scenes, during committee meetings and on their chamber floor.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson said a more active role in state budget-making for the minority party is overdue.

"Regardless of who is in the minority, I believe it is important that there is a place for the minority caucus to have a voice to elevate our priorities, and to talk about the things that we're hearing in our districts about the needs of our constituents," Munson said.

Munson says not giving minority lawmakers a voice is a disservice to those they represent.

OKC Thunder Back At Paycom Center For Game 5

The Oklahoma City Thunder will try to defend home court tonight at the Paycom Center in Game 5 of their NBA Playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Thunder squeaked out a four-point win on the road Monday night to tie the series at two games apiece.

Coach Mark Daigneault said the hard-fought win was a good example of his players’ competitive spirit.

“The majority of the game doesn’t go our way. We were down by 7 and it just felt like we were miles away from the lead at times,” Daigneault said. “And to just hang in there when the offense isn’t just churning, to keep the game in striking distance, and then to pull through was great toughness.”

Game 5 against the Mavericks tips off at 8:30 p.m. tonight on TNT.

