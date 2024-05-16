PM NewsBrief: May 16, 2024

Oklahoma Corporation Commission Debates 'No-Bid' Contract Rules Amid Auditor's Findings

State Auditor Cindy Byrd recently identified issues with how Oklahoma pays for some contract work.

Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony recently publicized a motion to “adopt the State Auditor’s position” on rules that allow no-bid contracts.

Agency Director Brandy Wreath says he took issue with the implications of Anthony’s motion.

"We did not go to the statewide no-bid contract because I agree with Ms. Byrd. Many areas of the state are becoming no-bid. OCC is not," Wreath said.

Anthony says the corporation commission has worked with eight vendors who have special contracts with the state that could exempt them from competitive bidding.

But Wreath says the corporation commission was already under work agreements with those vendors before the no-bid rules and has continued to use competitive bidding for all its proposals.

Scrapping Anthony’s motion, Commissioner Todd Hiett stressed the agency didn’t have any no-bid contracts and doesn’t need to change its practices.

Choctaw Nation Plans Energy-Saving Upgrades

The Choctaw Nation is receiving $5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The money will provide backup power during outages and reduce electricity costs.

The project aims to install battery storage systems to create a ‘microgrid’ and carry out energy-efficient upgrades in seven buildings on the Choctaw Nation’s Poteau campus.

Since 2018, the campus has lost power three times annually on average.

During outages, the microgrid will provide backup power for a health clinic, child development center and food distribution center.

Energy efficiency upgrades can include everything from new or upgraded HVAC systems to replacing light fixtures and are estimated to save $140,000 in electricity costs.

The money for the project is part of the department’s Energy Improvements in Rural or Remote Areas program.

Tribal Nations Sign Preservation Agreements With National Park Service

Four Oklahoma tribes are working with the National Park Service to preserve their historic sites and resources.

The Modoc Nation, Kiowa Tribe, United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Delaware Nation signed preservation agreements with the National Park Service.

They join 27 other Oklahoma tribes in an effort to look after their tribal lands and history.

One of those tribes is the Pawnee Nation.

They worked with the Tribal Historic Preservation team and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, surveying land in north-central Oklahoma to ensure ceremonial grounds were protected.

According to the National Park Service, historic preservation responsibilities will return to the four tribal nations that signed the agreements, shifting management of certain functions from the state to the tribes.

These tribes will now develop plans to strengthen their preservation efforts.

Country Star Zach Bryan Plans Donation For Barnsdall Tornado Recovery Efforts

A country music star from Oklahoma is donating some proceeds from his upcoming concert to help tornado victims.

Country artist Zach Bryan made the announcement on social media.

Bryan said profits made from merch sales during the first night of his two concerts in Oklahoma City will help recovery efforts in Barnsdall.

An EF-4 tornado leveled the northeast Oklahoma community May 6.

Bryan is performing at the Paycom Center Friday and Saturday.

