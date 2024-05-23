PM NewsBrief: May 23, 2024

Stitt Signs Oklahoma Survivors' Act

A new law will lead to lighter criminal sentences for some survivors of abuse.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the Oklahoma Survivors' Act signed this week.

Senate Bill 1835 is known as the Oklahoma Survivors’ Act. It directs courts to reduce the sentences of criminal defendants if they can prove physical, sexual or psychological abuse was a substantial contributing factor in their offense.

For example, this means defendants who have been convicted of killing their spouse would receive a lighter sentence if they can prove they were the victim of domestic abuse.

The new law does not apply to defendants who have been convicted of an offense that puts them on the sex offender registry nor to defendants who have received the death penalty.

Stitt previously vetoed a version of the bill saying it went too far.

Lawmakers ended up raising the burden of proof for defendants in the most recent version of the bill, which the governor ultimately signed.

Crews Building Pedestrian Bridge Over Oklahoma River In Oklahoma City

Construction has started on a pedestrian bridge in Oklahoma City across the Oklahoma River.

The bridge will link the river's north and south sides, providing a crossing for pedestrians and cyclists.

The city says during construction, the Greenway River Trail between the Boathouse District and Eastern Avenue will be closed.

The MAPS 4-funded project is expected to be complete by next year.

It's the first of two pedestrian bridges planned to span the river.

Winter Wheat Harvest Underway

Winter wheat is Oklahoma’s top crop and its harvest has begun.

Last year, the golden grain had below average production, but so far this year, the crop is in better condition.

The wheat harvest started recently and things are looking good early on.

When looking at the overall quality of the crop, right now, the Oklahoma Wheat Commission says the state might have avoided concerns of freeze or drought damage - but there will probably be challenges in areas that missed out on timely rains.

Wes Lee, Mesonet’s agricultural coordinator, said most of the state is fortunate because it has experienced close to a normal amount of rainfall.

“It's been two or three really rough years on cool season crops. So I think, you know, we're optimistic to see some average to close to average yields and part of the state,” Lee said.

As harvest ramps up and producers dodge hail, they will likely keep their eyes on the weather in the next few days.

Oklahoma Softball Postseason Heats Up

The softball postseason continues Thursday for the Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Sooners are chasing their fourth-straight national championship.

But, to advance to the Women’s College World Series, OU will have to beat the Florida State Seminoles twice in a best-of-three game series, starting tonight at 6 p.m. in Norman.

OU beat FSU last season in the championship series.

The Cowgirls, meanwhile, are in pursuit of their first softball national title in program history. They’ll aim to best the Arizona Wildcats in Stillwater, in Game 1 of the series tonight at 7p.m.

The NAIA Softball World Series also begins today, with two Oklahoma universities in the mix. The USAO Drovers are after their second NAIA championship starting tonight at 7 p.m., while the Oklahoma City Stars seek their 12th NAIA title, starting tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m.

