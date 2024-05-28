PM NewsBrief: May 28, 2024

Major Construction Project Begins In Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma Transportation Department is warning drivers of possible delays along Northbound I-235.

Bridge work began this morning between I-40 and Sheridan Ave.

ODOT officials say drivers should expect narrowed and shifted lanes on I-235.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route, if possible.

The work is expected to complete in about 75 days.

New Grant Program Aims to Make Homes Weather-Resistant, Reduce Insurance Costs

A new grant program will help Oklahomans make their homes more weather-resistant. Lawmakers say it could also save homeowners money.

Oklahomans pay the most for homeowners insurance in the country, according to recent analysis by insurance.com. But a new grant program could provide some relief.

The funding will help people make improvements to protect their homes from hail and wind. That could lead to lower insurance premiums.

State Rep. Mark Tedford co-sponsored the Strengthen Oklahoma Homes Act, which creates the program. He said it will save homeowners money.

“If we can as a state you know have materials that will withstand the weather that we experience here, then I think it’ll have an impact on all homeowner insurance rates moving forward," Tedford said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill this month.

The Oklahoma Insurance Department is still developing the application process and finding funding for the grants.

OKC Veterans Affairs Clinic Partially Reopens

The North Oklahoma City V-A Clinic has partially reopened after being closed since December due to extensive damage from flooding.

V-A officials announced that veterans can now access primary care, lab services, and Veterans Express at the facility.

But, mental health, physical therapy and dentistry services will continue at their current locations.

The clinic expects the entire building to be fully operational by August.

Indian Citizenship Act Commemoration Event Planned For First Americans Museum

This Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of the Indian Citizenship Act.

The law gave Indigenous Americans the right to vote.

A commemoration event will be held Sunday at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City.

The non-profit organization Rock the Native Vote is recognizing the day with live music, food trucks and more at the First Americans Museum courtyard.

But Comanche citizen and Rock the Native Vote director Ginny Underwood is insistent: this event is not a celebration. But rather, a recognition.

“We've gone through generations of people who've endured atrocities and trauma to get us to where we are today, so this is about our resiliency,” Underwood said.

She said attendees will have access to voter registration booths.

And she hopes, they’ll take advantage and exercise the right Indigenous people were granted one hundred years ago.

