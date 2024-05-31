PM NewsBrief: May 31, 2024

Number Of Homeless People In Oklahoma City Growing

Oklahoma City has released this year’s Point In Time Count of people experiencing homelessness.

The report showed about 1,800 people were homeless on the night of Jan. 25.

That’s an increase of nearly 400 compared to last year.

The count found 474 people were considered “chronically” homeless—up 17% from the prior year.

The survey said the increase in long-term homelessness could be attributed to multiple factors, including a shortage of affordable housing, an end to pandemic benefits and inflation.



Oklahoma's 2024 Legislative Session Concludes

The 2024 regular legislative session wrapped up a day ahead of today's scheduled end date.

Despite a rushed budget process that bled into the final days of the regular legislative session, Oklahoma lawmakers managed to finish their work and adjourn “sine die,” Thursday evening.

Sine Die translates to “without day,” in Latin. In legalese, it means indefinitely.

House Speaker Charles McCall says he would’ve liked to have seen an income tax cut pass into law this year, but acknowledged some highlights for the House.

"A lot of things have been accomplished this session. Law enforcement pay raises - glad that those got across," McCall said. "Yesterday I saw the women's Bill of Rights legislation that completed its journey and is on the governor's desk. Grocery tax was the largest accomplishment of this session from a tax standpoint."

Now, some lawmakers are shifting focus from legislating to running for reelection.

State Lawmakers Pass Religious Instruction Bill

Gov. Kevin Stitt is considering a bill that would allow public school students to leave school for up to three hours a week to receive religious instruction.

State lawmakers passed House Bill 1425 Wednesday. It allows students to take an elective class at an independent entity - like a church - if their school board approves.

An Ohio-based nonprofit is pushing the measure across the nation.

U-S Supreme Court precedent, as well as state law, allows students to leave school for religious instruction.

Critics argue, though, that the law is too vague and creates legal liability for schools.

But House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols argued it gives local governments control over religious education.

“Every single class would have to be approved by the school board. And there is a methodology to do it. They could say no,” Echols said.

The measure is one of dozens advanced by lawmakers to Stitt this week as they try to beat legislative deadlines.

State Lawmaker Settles Campaign Finance Case

State Representative Ajay Pittman has settled a case with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

She was accused of fraudulently spending nearly $18,000 in campaign funds.

The settlement agreement says she was inappropriately using donated funds for personal expenses, inaccurately reporting donation amounts and not accurately maintaining campaign records.

Pittman agreed to pay back the amount she took plus an additional fine totaling a little more than $17,000.

The payments, made in three different installations over the next of two years, will total $35,000.

Pittman represents an east side Oklahoma City district. She first ran for election in 2018 and is seeking another term this year.

