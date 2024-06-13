PM NewsBrief: June 13, 2024

Plan To Tighten Security Screenings At WRWA

The TSA is enhancing security measures at Will Rogers World Airport.

This comes after an Edmond resident was arrested in Turks and Caicos for carrying hunting ammunition in his carry-on. It had passed undetected through TSA screening.

Ryan Watson is facing a 12-year prison sentence.

He is among five Americans detained for similar offenses.

TSA officers at the airport will undergo more training to improve their ability to catch prohibited items.

Officials say failure to adhere to the new protocols could lead to administrative leave or termination.

Early Voting Available For Tuesday’s Primary Election

Early voting started today for next week's Primary Election.

Oklahoma’s federal House Representatives are all up for re-election.

Stephanie Bice and Josh Brecheen will head straight to the general election. But Frank Lucas, Kevin Hern and Tom Cole will all face opponents in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

The ballot also has races for state legislative seats, county sheriffs and a few local tax issues.

County Election Boards are the early voting polling location for today, Friday and Saturday.

Voting on Tuesday begins at 7 a.m. at designated polling places.

OU Gets $80 Million U.S.P.S. Training Contract

The University of Oklahoma has been awarded an $80 million contract to provide workforce development training for U.S. Postal Service employees.

OU's College of Continuing Education will lead the eight-year initiative.

The university plans to onboard more than 100 new employees from the National Center for Employment Development, many of whom are former postal workers or military personnel.

The training will cover a range of subjects, including technology, machinery and professional development.

The initiative aims to address USPS staffing challenges and reduce turnover.

Cherokee Nation Proclaims June as Pride Month, Emphasizing Equity for All Citizens

June is Pride Month and the Cherokee Nation has made recent steps toward equity for all citizens.

“I do hereby proclaim June 2024 as Pride Month in the Cherokee Nation reservation,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

Monday marked a significant milestone in the Cherokee Nation. Hoskin signed a declaration emphasizing all Cherokee citizens should be respected no matter whom they love.

“There are young people right now … that who they see when they look in the mirror is worthy of condemnation. But I want them to know more than anyone else, that the Cherokee Nation and the Cherokee people love you and that we see you," Hoskin said.

The Cherokee Nation legalized same-sex marriage in 2016, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling.

