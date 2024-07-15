PM NewsBrief: July 15, 2024

Oklahoma City Considering Upgrades To Riversport Rapids

Unspent MAPS 3 money may go toward improvements at a popular whitewater rafting park that’s being eyed for the 2028 Olympics.

The funds would be used to update Riversport Rapids.

Oklahoma City MAPS advisors have recommended diverting $3 million from the MAPS 3 Convention Center budget to the city’s Public Works Department for the improvements.

"It needs some repairs to the system that holds what we call the RapidBlocs, the blue blocks you see that make the rapids," said Councilman Todd Stone.

The system is completely submerged in water, and after 8 years, Stone says corrosion problems have surfaced.

The volunteer oversight committee also recommended allocating nearly $685,000 for a feasibility study and a master plan to explore other improvements at the site.

Oklahoma City Council will take up the resolution to transfer the funds Tuesday.

Norman's New Entertainment District in Limbo After Judge Blocks Public Vote

A new entertainment district in Norman that includes an arena for OU Athletics remains in limbo.

One Norman City Council member says not to expect any movement by the council anytime soon.

Late last week a Cleveland County judge blocked a non-binding vote of the public on whether the city council should approve diverting hundreds of millions of tax dollars toward the new entertainment district.

Now, on his Facebook page, council member Michael Nash says there’s much more for the developers to do before the city council takes up the issue.

So, from being on the verge of approving the new entertainment district, to putting it up for a vote that was then struck down, whether Norman will move forward with a replacement for the Lloyd Noble Center for OU basketball and for gymnastics, and all of the ambitious plans for restaurants, concerts, and other businesses is very much up in the air.

Poll Workers Get Pay Raise

Oklahoma poll workers are getting a raise.

Lawmakers and election officials are hopeful the pay bump will ensure plenty of workers are available to run elections.

It’s a 100 percent pay raise, and it kicked in July first, thanks to last year’s bipartisan Senate Bill 290.

That means Oklahomans who volunteer to collect ballots and voting machines, set up polling stations, monitor them, and then deliver cast votes to their county election boards can earn up to $225 dollars for a long 12-hour shift.

Misha Mohr is a spokesperson for the State Election Board.

“Certainly anyone who does take this position must be willing and able to work long hours, have reliable transportation, and work in the county where they are registered to vote,” Mohr said.

Mohr said she knows the job isn’t for everyone. But it’s at least rewarding, important work.

And now there’s a $200-plus cherry on top to sweeten the deal.

Bartlesville Begins Changes To Water Disinfection Process

People who live in Bartlesville might notice their water smells a little different than normal.

But it’s all part of the plan. Starting today, the city is tweaking its disinfection process.

Bartlesville is switching the main chemical it uses to disinfect water for at least the next six weeks.

It’s kind of like shocking a pool with chlorine - a part of normal preventive maintenance you do when the first signs of imbalance appear.

In Bartlesville’s case, those signs are microbes detected in a remote part of its water system.

City officials emphasize the water is in compliance with state and federal standards, and it will remain safe to drink throughout the conversion process.

It just might smell a little chlorine-y or look a little cloudy over the coming weeks.

The city warns that people using tap water for dialysis should consult with their doctor.

And people with aquariums should keep an eye on chlorine levels too.

