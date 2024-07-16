PM NewsBrief: July 16, 2024

Crisis Calls In Oklahoma Tripled Since 988 Line Started

Exactly two years ago, 988 replaced the original National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

It's a shorter number and easier for people in crisis to remember.

If you dial or text 988 on your phone, the call center you’re connected to depends on your number’s area code. And if you live in Oklahoma, you can expect an average answer speed of eleven seconds.

Tony Stelter is the Chief of Statewide Crisis for Oklahoma’s Department of Mental Health.

He said before 988, the state usually received fewer than 2,000 calls per month. Now, it reports more than 6,000.

While Stelter is impressed with 988’s progress, he said there’s still more to be done.

“It's a great intervention, but it’s not a magic wand. It’s going to take the whole system still working together and continuing to grow and see how we can better collaborate and work with each other,” Stelter said.

Over the last two years, millions of people have contacted 988 in moments of crisis.

Governor Stitt Touts Conservative Agenda At RNC

Gov. Kevin Stitt is at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, touting his Conservative agenda for Oklahoma.

Stitt spoke about Oklahoma’s school choice tax credit, COVID policies and commitment to traditional gender norms.

He was especially proud of signing the Save Women’s Sports Act during remarks at a Policy Fest hosted by the Heritage Foundation on Monday.

“The Washington Post called me like, Governor, you signed this controversial bill and I was like, it's really not controversial in Oklahoma. We know the difference between boys and girls,” Stitt said.

Stitt said he’s “pushing back” on liberal energy, education, and economy policies, which are crucial for protecting Oklahoma’s ethics.

The Heritage Foundation is the far-right organization behind Project 2025.

Tribal Agreement On Fishing And Hunting Licenses

An agreement reached by an Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes makes it easier for their citizens to hunt and fish.

Wildlife management efforts are also expected to be enhanced.

Hunting and fishing rights have been vital to Indigenous communities for generations.

That’s why leaders of the five tribes are creating a new Five Tribe Wildlife Management Reciprocity Agreement.

Under the agreement, tribal citizens of the Chickasaw, Choctaw, Cherokee and Muscogee nations will honor hunting and fishing licenses issued by these tribes in their respective nations. This will soon be the case for the Seminole Nation.

Most tribal membership cards can serve as credentials.

Non-Indigenous Oklahomans can also hunt or fish on the lands of the participating tribes with valid state-issued hunting and fishing licenses.

This reciprocity agreement follows Gov. Kevin Stitt’s refusal to renew state and tribal hunting and fishing compacts in 2022.

Oklahoma City Plans Revitalization Effort For Its Oldest Public Housing Complex

Oklahoma City wants to revitalize its oldest public housing complex and the area around it.

Will Rogers Courts opened in 1937 and lacks modern amenities like shower heads and central AC.

The apartments serve some of the city’s poorest residents and have made headlines for shootings.

The Oklahoma City Housing Authority wants to improve the area with help from the city.

Housing Authority Executive Director Mark Gillett has big dreams for the Stockyards and South Rotary Park neighborhoods.

“So new housing, new community centers, new amenities in the parks,” Gillett said.

It’s a two year planning process. If the plan moves forward, current residents of Will Rogers Courts will be temporarily relocated and given first pick of new units.

And Gillett says their rent won’t increase.

Neighborhood residents are being asked to complete a community needs survey.

The next presentation about the project for locals will be held in early August.

