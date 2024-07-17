PM NewsBrief: July 17, 2024

Norman District Pushes Back Against Bible Mandate

Norman Public Schools’ superintendent is standing firm... no Bibles in the classroom.

Some parents and lawmakers are applauding his decision.

This comes after State Superintendent Ryan Walters recently announced changes to the state's social studies standards...that introduces the Bible as an instructional resource.

But NPS superintendent Nick Migliorino says it’s not happening.

He told the Norman Transcript that the district is not going to have Bibles in the classroom, nor force teachers to teach from it.

One parent at the most recent NPS Board of Education meeting applauded his decision.

“That is not what our founders of this country wanted. So, thank you for standing up and for doing what’s right for our NPS kids,” she said.

Oklahoma House Democratic Representatives who represent Norman—Annie Menz, Jared Deck and Jacob Rosecrants—issued statements of support for Migliorino’s decision of not implementing the Bible in school curriculum.

The State Board of Education is responsible for setting the academic standards that outline what students need to learn.

However, state law gives local school districts the authority to choose curriculum and instructional materials.

Migliorino told the newspaper that NPS’ curriculum is clear and the district is not going to deviate from it.

Ballot Order for November Election Announced

The November election ballot order has been determined.

The Secretary of the State Election Board, Paul Ziriax held a public drawing Tuesday to determine the order that candidates and parties will appear on November’s ballot.

The order of the parties will be Libertarian first, Republican second and Democratic third.

Independent candidates will be listed after the major recognized parties. The drawing determined Robert F. Kennedy and Nicole Ann Shanahan will be listed first. Chris Garrity and Cody Ballard will be listed second.

The general election will be held on Nov. 5. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11.

OU Health Selected For New Medicare Dementia Care Model

OU Health is the only medical provider in the state participating in a new federal program meant to support people with dementia and their caregivers.

The GUIDE Model will build on services OU Health provides in its memory care clinic, allowing dementia caregivers 24/7 access to a care team member or helpline.

It will also help them connect with in-home respite care services for their loved ones when they need breaks.

OU Health’s chief of geriatrics Dr. Lee Jennings says the program, launched by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, could help people live more comfortably at home longer.

“It feels like an honor to get to serve, uh, our older Oklahomans with memory disease with this new model. It feels really exciting,” Jennings said.

Oklahomans can go to OUHealth.com and search memory care to connect to the program.

Group Says Collaboration Key To Improving Access To Mental Health Care

A mental health advocacy group is calling for better policies to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Brittany Hayes wants people to get the help they need.

“Really, we want to make sure that Oklahomans are getting access to care regardless of any condition that they're experiencing, particularly for a population who has complex needs,” Hayes said.

Hayes is the policy director at Healthy Minds. Her nonprofit organization is focused on increasing access to mental healthcare across Oklahoma.

Their latest research suggests people with physical, intellectual and emotional disabilities have a harder time getting support for mental health disorders like anxiety or depression.

“And until we really increase the training that providers get, increase the number of providers that there are, we're really, I mean, we have a gap to overcome,” Hayes said.

Hayes suggests collaboration.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.