PM NewsBrief: July 29, 2024

Oklahoma City Council Set To Discuss Israel-Hamas War Tomorrow

The OKC City Council is set to consider a resolution Tuesday calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The proposed resolution would condemn xenophobic rhetoric and attacks.

The resolution calls for an immediate, durable and sustained ceasefire in Gaza to protect and save human lives.

It was requested by Councilmembers Nikki Nice and JoBeth Hamon.

Since October 7th, more than 39,000 Palestinians have been killed and 2.3 million have been displaced from their homes since the war began.

The resolution comes following many calls from Jewish and Palestinians residents for city leaders to respond.

The Importance of Conventions, Committees, and Delegates

The Republican National Convention in Milwaukee wrapped up this month.

Former President Donald Trump and his VP pick J.D. Vance emerged with their party’s presidential nomination.

Now Democratic party delegates are expected to pick Vice President Kamala Harris at their upcoming convention in Chicago.

Conventions, committees and delegates matter.

There are often diverse ideas and priorities within political parties and between states.

So, anytime there is a candidate that might represent a party at the highest level, there is also a need for that party to gather and reach a consensus on who they nominate.

Enter the Republican National Convention this month in Milwaukee, the Democratic National Convention is coming up in Chicago in late August, and the respective delegates in each party.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson is one of five elected officials representing Oklahoma Democrats at the DNC.

She said parties choosing their nominees is part of the democratic process.

"Democracy is in our hands and it's up to us" Munson said.

And that’s because American politics relies on partisanship.

NASA Reauthorization Bill Advancing In Congress

Oklahoma Republican Congressman Frank Lucas is the chair of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

He told Oklahoma Public Media Exchange's Greycen Wheeler the committee’s NASA reauthorization bill focuses on going back to the moon and on to Mars.

“We have a particular focus on the Artemis program, our efforts to, for the first time since the 1970s, to put astronauts back on the moon,” Lucus said.

“To develop a small space station to orbit the moon and to develop the skills there, then, that will enable us perhaps in the 2030s, to put people on the surface of Mars. Not just to come and briefly visit, but ultimately to establish a long term human presence up there,” Lucas said.

The bill was recently passed out of committee with bipartisan support and can now be heard by the full House of Representatives.

Moore Police Offering School Supply Giveaways This Week

The Moore Police Department is holding two school supply drive-through giveaways this week.

The first event will take place Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Moore Police M-PAC Center, at North Janeway Avenue and Northwest 12th.

The second giveway will be on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, at Southeast 4th and Eastern Ave.

Supplies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

