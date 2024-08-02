PM NewsBrief: Aug. 2, 2024

OMMA Shuts Down Ardmore Cannabis Farm

An Ardmore cannabis farm is being shut down after failing to meet state testing requirements.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority issued an Emergency Order of Summary Suspension and Embargo for Graves Farm Organics following a late-July inspection.

OMMA investigators discovered unsanitary and unsafe conditions. They also identified containers of untagged and untraceable wholesale medical marijuana products.

The OMMA says the farm’s disregard for state standards endangers public health and safety.

The suspension comes two months after OMMA issued a recall on products produced by Graves Farm Organics due to pesticide contamination.

Graves Farm’s products could be found around the state.

Oklahoma Unveils New 'Iconic Oklahoma' License Plate Design

Oklahoma is getting a new standard license plate design called the ‘Iconic Oklahoma Plate.’

The new design is similar to an existing specialty plate that showcases Oklahoma’s original state flag: the number 46 within a white star on a red field.

Below that is the state brand tagline, “Imagine that.”

The design also features some iconography of Oklahoma’s notable fauna and industries in blue along the bottom border.

One notable snub: the scissortail flycatcher, Oklahoma’s state bird and the star of its current license plate.

Oklahoma drivers will have the option to update their plate or keep the one they have.

This is the state’s third standard license plate redesign over the past 15 years.

Before that, Oklahoma kept the same plate featuring an Osage shield with only minor tweaks for three decades.

Four Tribal Nations Receive Federal Funding For Housing Needs

Four Oklahoma tribal nations are getting millions of federal dollars to narrow a gap in Native housing.

The grants come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Iowa Tribe, Kickapoo Tribe, Wyandotte Nation and Wichita & Affiliated Tribes will all receive a portion of more than $11 million provided by HUD.

The funds are designated to developing affordable housing on their reservations.

Wichita citizen and Executive Director of the Wichita Housing Authority Jesse Jones said receiving the grant means a lot to his tribe.

“So when we get these grants, it’s really a blessing for us to be able to build more homes and offer more affordable housing to natives,” Jones said.

In a news release HUD officials tout their commitment to working along-side these tribes to develop homes for those who need it the most.

Tulsa Summer Camp Explores Culture, History

A unique summer camp has wrapped up in Tulsa.

Children in the historic Greenwood neighborhood were part of a trial run on new Black history curriculum.

Kids at the Greenwood Cultural Center put on a series of performances Wednesday to highlight what they learned during a summer program based on the New York Times’ 1619 Project, named after the year the first enslaved Africans arrived in America.

Camp attendees learned about the history of slavery in America as well as cultural lessons like African dance.

Timothy Butler is a grant writer and one of the program’s coordinators. He said this curriculum is especially important in Oklahoma, where education about race and history has been restricted by state law.

“The way that the Black experience, or Black history, has often been told, even up to the present day… it’s very… lacking,” Butler said.

The program in Greenwood is a pilot, with organizers hoping more like it are arranged elsewhere in the country.

