PM NewsBrief: Aug. 14, 2024

Lawmakers Defend Bixby Schools Superintendent

Three Republican lawmakers are calling out State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ leadership.

The representatives are coming to the defense of Bixby Public Schools’ superintendent after Walters made disparaging remarks last month.

Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller posted on his social media last month that crucial federal funding allocations had been delayed by the State Department of Education. After last month’s State Board of Education meeting, Walters called Miller a “liar” and a “clown,” and said the district was having financial troubles.

In a statement Monday, Republican Representatives Josh West, Ty Burns and Chris Banning said they “couldn’t sit back any longer” and their “patience was wearing thin.”

Walters responded in a statement, saying without evidence “liberal Republicans have joined the far-left Democrats to try to thwart the will of Oklahoma voters.”

Banning, who represents Bixby, has a 93% lifetime rating from CPAC, and the front page of his campaign website promises to “stand up to Biden’s liberal overreach” and “push back on extremist politics in the classroom.”

Norman City Council Delays Vote on Turnpike Resolution

The Norman City Council is taking more time to decide on a resolution with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as the agency continues to develop its construction plans within Norman city limits.

The Council was scheduled to vote on a resolution with the OTA at its regular meeting on Tuesday, but they voted unanimously to postpone the decision until Aug. 27.

Councilmember Helen Grant, who made the motion to postpone, said council needed more time to discuss the details of the resolution.

Despite the vote being delayed, the dozens of anti-turnpike advocates who showed up for the meeting voiced their concerns about the turnpike’s potential impact on the community — including displacement due to turnpike construction.

"I ask you, our leaders who were elected to represent us, the people of this community: How many homes would need to be on the chopping block before we put a stop to the OTA?," said one in attendance.

The city council plans to discuss the resolution again at its next study session on Aug. 20.

Tulsa-Area Contractor Charged With Embezzlement

A Tulsa-area contractor faces 17 counts of felony embezzlement following an investigation by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office.

Todd Douglas Briggs operated T Briggs Construction and Oasis Pools and Outdoor Living. He is accused of taking more than $1.2 million from customers.

In July of last year, Briggs informed seventeen customers he was filing for bankruptcy, days after receiving substantial payments from several of them.

Many allege they were left with unfinished home and pool projects and had liens placed against their homes by unpaid subcontractors.

The AG’s office filed charges against Briggs this week in Creek County.

Drummond says he is committed to holding accountable anyone who “engages in deceitful business practices to take advantage of hard working Oklahomans.”

The AG’s office encourages anyone who believes they may have been a victim of contractor fraud to contact its Consumer Protection Unit.

Post 9/11 Veterans Needed For Traumatic Brain Injury Study

Tulsa’s Laureate Brain Institute is seeking post 9/11 veterans for a study to improve brain function after a traumatic brain injury.

The study combines multiple types of therapy to help vets.

The study combines therapy techniques for PTSD and traumatic brain injuries respectively.

A group receiving regular cognitive processing therapy will be compared to another getting Smart CPT.

A study was previously done in San Diego. Both groups of veterans improved when it came to PTSD, but the Smart CPT group saw other benefits.

“The Smart CPT, they experienced more improvement in cognitive functioning particularly around attention and working memory,” said Clinical Psychologist and researcher Robin Aupperle.

She leads the study at the Laureate Brain Institute in Tulsa.

She previously helped with the San Diego study. Now the research will take place here and in California to see if both sites can replicate results.

