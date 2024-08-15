PM NewsBrief: Aug. 15, 2024

Oklahoma Opts Out Of Federal Summer Meal Program Again

The state of Oklahoma is opting out of next year’s federal school summer feeding program.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday that Oklahoma will not be participating in the so-called "Sun Bucks" program. The program gives families $120 per eligible child to help buy food during the summer.

Stitt said the state is fully capable of serving its children and students without relying on what he called a federal "handout.”

The governor also added that Oklahomans will soon have more money in their pockets due his signing of a bill that cuts the state tax on groceries.

Stitt also encouraged residents to take advantage of The Regional Food Bank’s summer feeding program.

The food bank, in a statement, expressed disappointment in the governor’s decision to decline the federal assistance.

This marks the second consecutive year Oklahoma has turned away federal aid for summer student meals.

More Republican Lawmakers Sign On To Investigate State Superintendent

At least 26 Republican lawmakers have signed a petition calling for a committee to investigate State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Moore Representative Mark McBride authored the letter that’s being circulated.

But he expressed doubts to KOCO TV about whether his letter will meet the 51-signature threshold set by House Speaker Charles McCall.

“You know, I don’t know if 51 is attainable, but I think at 26 that gets concerning to me if I was in his shoes. I think it’s very convenient that if you don’t want to address something that you put the threshold so far out there that you can’t get it,” McBride said.

McBride said he will continue to keep collecting more signatures.

Even if the letter gets the 51 signatures needed, there’s no guarantee that Speaker McCall will form the committee.

OSU Psychiatrist Offers Tips For Smooth Back-To-School Transition

This week, students across Oklahoma are shouldering their backpacks and a lot of new responsibilities for the start of a new school year.

Oklahoma State University child psychiatrist Sara Coffey shares her recommendations for parents during this yearly transition.

New schedules, teachers, environments and expectations can be overwhelming for any student, no matter their age.

Dr. Sara Coffey said parents should pay special attention to their child’s mental health needs as the summer comes to an end and all these changes become a reality.

“When kids go back to school, it can be a heavy mental load,” Dr. Coffey said, “so they might be a little exhausted the first few days, or even first couple of weeks, when they come home. So giving them an opportunity to relax and chill and reconnect with parents can be really helpful.”

Coffey is the chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at OSU and leads the university’s psychiatry education strategy and OSU Medicine’s Behavioral Medicine clinic.

She said a crucial part of a parent’s role is helping their student navigate “comfort” versus “capacity.”

She said this means pushing your child to step out of their comfort zone and take chances – like going to their first baseball game, even if they are nervous. But it also means trusting them to know their limits when they are sick or are in over their heads.

Coffey said It can be difficult to get connected to mental health specialists, so she urges parents to rely on their primary care providers for support, too. If something seems off, she said, bring it up to them.

Warning signs that a child is struggling can vary, but if a student is withdrawing from normal activities, falling behind in school or having trouble expressing themselves, it can be a sign they need extra support. Coffey said, instead of waiting for these signs, it is important to foster conversations about mental health before it becomes a problem.

OKDHS Seeks Bilingual Case Managers to Address Disability Services Demand

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is hiring more case managers to help Oklahomans with disabilities connect with state support services.

While anyone qualified is welcome to apply, the agency especially needs more case managers who speak Spanish.

As the Developmental Disabilities Services division of the state DHS chips away at a 13-year wait list for its services, the agency is working to hire more case managers to help Oklahomans with disabilities connect with state support programs.

The agency is especially interested in hiring case managers who can help serve the increased number of Spanish-speaking Oklahomans applying for services across the state.

The agency is hosting two in-person hiring events in late August.

One will be at the Workforce Community Hope Center in Oklahoma City, the other at the Human Services Department Office Building in Tulsa.

