PM NewsBrief: Aug. 27, 2024

State Election Audit Confirms June Primary Results

It's Primary Election Day, and several run off races are on the ballot

Polls are open until 7 p.m. tonight.

A post-election audit of June’s primaries proves, once again, that the state’s voting systems are accurate and secure.

Paul Ziriax, the State Election Board Secretary, said Oklahomans on their way to the ballot can rest assured their state’s voting system is “accurate and secure.”

In a news release, Ziriax published an audit report of the June 18 primaries. He said the audit shows a 100% voter verification match for certified election results.

The report was published one day ahead of the August primary runoffs, which will decide important legislative and local races across the state.

Oklahoma’s Tax Cut On Groceries Starts Thursday

Oklahoma's sales tax on groceries is coming to an end this week.

Starting Aug. 29, the state’s 4.5% sales tax on groceries will be eliminated, following the signing of the bill by Gov. Kevin Stitt in February.

The tax cut is estimated to save the average Oklahoman about $104 per year.

Following Aug. 29, you shouldn’t be charged the state sales tax on most grocery items. However, you might want to double-check your receipt.

"Merchants are responsible for making the necessary adjustments to make sure the appropriate tax is applied," said Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley. "So, consumers are going to have to look at their receipts to be certain that is the case."

Although the state's portion of sales tax will be eliminated on most items in your grocery store, local governments can still charge sales tax. For example, Oklahoma City's sales tax is 4.125%.

Foods that qualify for state tax exemption



Fresh produce (including pre-cut and packaged produce)

Canned fruits and vegetables

Meat and meat products (raw, frozen, cured, canned or dehydrated)

Bread

Baking ingredients

Cereal

Eggs

Milk

Yogurt

Cheese

Pastas

Peanut butter

Jellies, jams, marmalades and preserves

Salad dressings

Soups (packaged, canned or frozen)

Snack foods (chips, crackers, pretzels)

Baby food

Frozen entrées

Bottled water

Energy drinks

Soft drinks

Coffee and tea (not in a reusable cup)

Foods where state tax will still apply



Deli sandwiches prepared by the retailer

Hot soups

Hot rotisserie chicken

Pre-heated convenience store food

Sushi made by the seller

Heated cooked shrimp

Alcoholic beverages

Dietary supplements

Restaurant takeout and delivery

Food prepared at a movie theater or concession stands

View the full product list here from the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

Skiatook History Teacher Under Investigation

A Skiatook World History teacher is under investigation for a controversial assignment and making an alleged threat.

During the first week of school, Erich Richter assigned high school students a research paper about the world’s beginning.

He asked them to answer questions. Some focused on Christianity.

Olivia Gray is the parent of a student in the class. She said Richter told the class as a former marine, sometimes he gets violent.

“I thought he was just trying to scare the kids, like, Don't cross me, basically, because I'm unhinged,” Gray said.

Skiatook Superintendent Rick Loggins did not confirm the statement, but said the district is investigating.

“We are trying to do the best that we can to educate our students, and we will do the best we can here in Skiatook to do that,” Loggins said.

Loggins said that Skiatook Schools are not following State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ bible mandate.

Traveling “Care-a-Van” Brings Mental Health Care To Rural Communities

This week, GRAND Mental Health is launching a new program to introduce its services to rural areas in Oklahoma. The office is deploying a traveling “Care-A-Van.”

Throughout the week, a van will be stationed in different towns around Oklahoma, stocked with free snacks and health professionals from GRAND Mental Health.

Community Engagement Coordinator Lee Johnson said this initiative is part of their efforts to “pour” energy into smaller towns.

“We service these communities already, but we don't have a brick and mortar clinic in these areas and so we thought, what better way to provide services, to provide outreach, then to take it to them?” Johnson said.

GRAND serves 13 counties in North East and North Central Oklahoma with a variety of behavioral health, mental health and substance abuse treatment centers.

Johnson said people can visit the van for as little as a warm smile and a snack, or as much as a chance to check eligibility for free services.

The GRAND “Care-A-Van" was in Pawnee Tuesday.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.