PM NewsBrief: Aug. 28, 2024

Lawsuit Over Norman Woman’s Jail Death Dismissed

Nearly two years after a Norman business owner died in the Cleveland County jail, a lawsuit over her death has been dismissed.

U.S. District judge Bernard M. Jones dismissed a lawsuit alleging the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, Turn Key Health Clinics, and three medical professionals were deliberately indifferent to Shannon Hanchett’s serious medical needs prior to her in-custody death in December 2022, citing insufficient facts.

Hanchett ran a bakery in a historic cottage in downtown Norman.

She was arrested at an AT&T store on complaint of obstruction and false reporting over a week before her death.

The State medical examiner’s report found her death was natural and caused by a heart defect.

Her loved ones say she was having a mental health crisis at the time of her arrest, and the jail was not equipped to treat her mental and physical health needs.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this year by Hanchett’s widower, Daniel Hanchett.

The judge gave him a 21-day period to file an amended complaint.

Investigation Launched Into Flag Incident At Edmond School

An investigation into Edmond Public Schools is underway after a student was told to take down an American flag flying from his truck.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters took to social media platform X saying the state department of education is working on school guidelines regarding flags.

State lawmakers sent a letter to the district suggesting they establish clear guidelines on displaying flags, designating display areas, implementing educational programs, and student involvement in the creation of policies.

Walters said the guidelines will be issued to districts to protect students from being targeted.

Edmond Public Schools told KOCO TV that flying flags doesn’t go against policy but is a practice as it can cause distractions and safety issues in the parking lot.

Tulsa Mayoral Race Headed For November Runoff

The race for the mayor of Tulsa will enter a runoff during November's general election.

According to unofficial results, State Rep. Monroe Nichols had the slight edge in the pack of seven mayoral candidates with 33.10% of the vote on Tuesday night.

He’ll face County Commissioner Karen Keith in the runoff.

With 32.62% of the vote, Keith edged out businessman Brent VanNorman, who earned 31.84% of ballots cast.

While the mayoral race is nonpartisan, Nichols and Keith are both registered Democrats.

They agree on issues like building affordable housing, but oppose each other on tribal sovereignty and how the county has addressed concerns at the area’s juvenile detention center.

Nichols and Keith will be on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election.



Love’s Travel Stops Building More Renewable Fuel and EV Charging Infrastructure

Changes are coming to some Love’s Travel Stops.

The Oklahoma-based company is going to install more ethanol fuel infrastructure and add EV charging stations.

Love’s plans to furnish 245 E-15 dispensers and ethanol storage tanks at roughly three dozen stations. The goal is to increase the amount of ethanol sold by about 32.5 million gallons a year.

The company is getting a $7.5 million grant through a U.S. Department of Agriculture program to install the ethanol fuel infrastructure.

The program is to create infrastructure capacity to grow the sales of renewable fuels.

Love’s is also adding more electric vehicle chargers in 19 states including Oklahoma.

The company broke ground on next-generation charging stations in a few New York stores and construction is expected to take place in Oklahoma next year.

