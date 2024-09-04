PM NewsBrief: Sept. 4, 2024

Judge Issues Ruling On Consent Decree For Jail Mental Health Care

A federal judge has ruled that a consent decree drafted to improve mental health services in Oklahoma county jails would violate state law.

U.S District Court Judge Gregory Frizzell ruled the consent decree’s plan to implement a pilot restoration treatment program needs to be amended.

He wrote the program would violate state law because outpatient restoration services are not permitted in Oklahoma.

The consent decree is meant to settle a federal lawsuit against the Department of Mental Health.

The lawsuit claims the Department is not meeting state needs for restoration treatment, causing some people to be stuck in jail without treatment for over a year.

Attorneys have until Sept. 13 to submit an amended proposal.

In response to the ruling, State Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the judge’s concerns “can and will” be addressed.

Norman City Councils Holds First Entertainment District Public Hearing

Norman City Council held the first of two public hearings Tuesday night on the proposed Rock Creek Entertainment District.

Plans call for the majority of the $1 billion project to be financed by establishing two tax increment districts.

The Rock Creek Entertainment District would include a new arena for OU athletics, restaurants, office space and housing.

OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione says the development would be good for Norman.

“How can we as a community that’s going to provide something live, work, play to serve everybody afford to pass up this opportunity?” Castiglione said.

But the logistics of the project are up to the Norman City Council to approve, and there has been pushback from Norman residents.

Residents asked about the potential negative impact the entertainment district could have on existing local businesses and questioned why OU is not paying for the arena itself.

Others asked if the proposed housing will be affordable and if the jobs created will pay living wages.

The next public hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in Norman City Council Chambers.



New Hospital Expected To Improve Health Outcomes

A new Tillman County hospital is being built to replace one that closed eight years ago.

U.S. Department of Agriculture officials said the new facility fits into a larger effort to better health outcomes.

Earlier this year, USDA researchers found working-age rural adults die from natural causes at a higher rate than those in urban spaces - and that gap has widened over the years.

Lacking access to care and rural physician shortages play into the disparity.

Basil Gooden, USDA’s undersecretary for the office of Rural Development, said the office focuses on bettering rural health, high-speed internet and housing.

He said the department has funded projects in the state and is trying to reach underserved communities.

“So I know the number in Oklahoma is $3 billion actually, you know, certainly since the Biden-Harris administration has been in office. It's $3 billion that has been invested in Oklahoma,” Goodsen said.

Funding from the hospital comes from a mix of local and federal funding, including loans from USDA programs.

Survey Finds Oklahoma Teens Making Healthy Choices

Oklahoma’s annual Youth Risk Behavior Survey collects data from public high schools.

It found fewer teens are engaging in risky behaviors than they did 10 years ago.

The survey found from 2013 to 2023, there was a 77% decrease in cigarette smoking among teens, and about half of respondents reported they've never vaped.

Oklahoma youth also saw reduced rates of drinking and driving, bullying on school property and sexual activity.

Nearly 63% of Oklahoma youth also reported having three or fewer adverse childhood experiences, which include things like experiencing violence, instability and abuse.

Joyce Marshall, the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Maternal and Child Health program director, said it's crucial to show Oklahoma families that progress is happening and to build on the momentum by further supporting families.

