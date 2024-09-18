PM NewsBrief: Sept. 18, 2024

State Purges More Than 450K Oklahomans From Voter Registry

Gov. Kevin Stitt said more than 450,000 Oklahomans have been purged from the state’s voter registry since 2021.

While removing inactive and ineligible voters is routine, now is a good time to ensure you didn’t accidentally get cut from the rolls.

People who haven’t voted in a while, are registered twice, haven’t confirmed their address with their county election board, are convicted felons… or are dead are routinely removed from the voter rolls.

It’s a common practice across the country to ensure only those who are eligible to cast a ballot are the ones who can and do. It also keeps the rolls clean and current.

The voter roll purge happens in Oklahoma every other summer, according to state statute, and it’s common for irregular voters to be removed without knowing.

So, for Oklahomans who haven’t voted in a few years, but plan to this November, it’s a good idea to check your registration in the state voter portal. The last day to register to vote is October 11.

Norman City Council Approves $1.2 Billion Entertainment District

The Norman City Council has approved a $1.2 billion entertainment district.

The decision came early Wednesday following a lengthy council discussion and a public hearing that lasted several hours.

In a 5-4 vote, the Norman City Council approved the Rock Creek Entertainment District.

The development plans include office, retail, and housing space as well as a new arena to replace the University of Oklahoma’s Lloyd Noble Center.

Since the Norman Planning Commission’s approval of the project plan in June, critics of the plan have been vocal about their concerns about the use of tax increment financing districts to fund the project and questioned why OU wasn’t footing the bill for the arena.

Meanwhile, supporters of the project, including OU President Joseph Harroz and Athletic Director Joe Castiglione, have promoted the entertainment district as an economic opportunity that will create jobs and bring tourism to Norman.

USPS Reverses Decision To Move Operations Out Of Tulsa

The United States Postal Service has decided it will not move some of its operations from Tulsa to Oklahoma City, reversing its decision from earlier this year.

USPS officials announced Monday that changes they’ve made to transportation, processing and delivery nationwide will save them about $30 billion dollars over the next decade.

The savings will allow the postal service to keep processing Tulsa mail in the city.

The postal service previously announced on April 30 that it would move these operations to Oklahoma City.

Officials said Monday that they’re still committed to giving $22.5 million to Tulsa’s USPS processing facility announced earlier this year.

The Monday announcement follows Tulsa city council and county commissioners, the Cherokee Nation chief and all but one member of Oklahoma’s federal delegation opposing the move to Oklahoma City.

Free Tests, Health Supplies Available In Kiosks In Oklahoma County

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is launching a new public health program.

It is providing nine kiosks with free COVID-19 tests and other health supplies in Oklahoma County.

Along with rapid COVID-19 and flu tests, the kiosks will have emergency mylar blankets, early detection pregnancy tests, Narcan and fentanyl test strips.

Public health officials say the kiosks were designed to meet public health needs, prioritizing ease and privacy. This way, residents can take proactive steps for free.

At all of the kiosks, no income verification is required.

Located at both indoor and outdoor locations, the kiosks will be placed in Oklahoma City, Midwest City and Spencer.

The City-County health department plans to explore more locations in the future.

