PM NewsBrief: Sept. 19, 2024

Ninnekah Public Schools Reaches $7.5M Settlement In Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

A small school district south of Oklahoma City is paying $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit over alleged sexual abuse by a basketball coach.

The suit was filed by 14 women and girls who say the abuse spanned seven years.

First reported by nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Voice, the agreement with Ninnekah Public Schools was finalized in Oklahoma City federal court Wednesday.

Former basketball coach Ronald Gene Akins pleaded guilty to 10 felony counts and is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence.

The lawsuit, filed three years ago, accused the district of negligence, violating Title IX and the Fourteenth Amendment, and inflicting emotional distress. Per the settlement’s terms, the five former district employees named in the suit for failing to report the abuse were dropped from the case.

The lawsuit spurred an overhauling of Ninnekah’s Title IX policies and a downgrading of its accreditation status from the State Department of Education.

Attorneys say the settlement sets a state record for payouts in school abuse cases.

Tulsa Housing Authority Freezes Waitlists For Some Housing Programs

The Tulsa Housing Authority is temporarily freezing wait lists for some of its programs.

Officials say they made the decision because applicants are waiting too long to get housing.

It can take two years between an application for public housing and an actual home in Tulsa.

That’s because, across all of its programs, the Tulsa Housing Authority has more than 69,000 applications for housing and vouchers.

Now, two of those programs will not be taking any more applicants.

The Tulsa Housing Authority says its River West apartments and Section 8 voucher program have reached a threshold, and the organization must first focus on serving the people who’ve already applied.

Spokesperson Ginny Hensley said the change represents a larger issue in the city.

“We’d love to be able to house every single person in Tulsa who has the need but we just don't have the space or the capacity, and that's why Tulsa to commit to producing more affordable housing units,” Hensley said.

She said other Tulsa housing programs will remain open for applications.

Oklahoma WIC Program Switching Infant Formula Vendors

The Oklahoma Women, Infants and Children Program is changing where it gets its infant formula starting in October.

Most participants can make the switch without an issue.

After a 20-year contract with Gerber, the Oklahoma Women, Infants and Children Program is starting a new contract with Similac for baby formula.

WIC only covers the cost of specific food items, including only one brand of formula.

Laura Stout with Oklahoma’s WIC program said the change comes after Gerber experienced formula shortages over the past several months.

The program offered waivers for families who could not find the brand in stores.

“We are here to support our families, and we're committed to helping all of our families through this transition,” Stout said.

Like Gerber, Similac formula will continue to offer milk-based, low-lactose and soy-based options.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.