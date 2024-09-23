PM NewsBrief: Sept. 23, 2024

Death Row Inmate Makes Final Appeals To Save His Life

Despite a clemency recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, 52-year-old Emmanuel Littlejohn is still facing execution this week.

One anti-capital punishment group is working to bring attention to the case.

On Monday, Death Penalty Action read a message from Littlejohn during a Zoom press conference.

“Governor Stitt, please spare my life. I know he is a good man. I pray that you would please save my life,” was read.

Littlejohn was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for the 1992 fatal shooting of Kenneth Meers during a robbery of an Oklahoma City convenience store.

Over the weekend, Death Penalty Action updated 10 billboards around Oklahoma City addressing Stitt with the hashtag “Save Emmanuel Littlejohn.”

Littlejohn is scheduled to be executed on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Kevin Stitt has only granted clemency once in his tenure as Oklahoma governor - to Julius Jones just hours before his scheduled execution in 2021.

Correctional Officers To Use Body-Worn Cameras In Prisons

Starting next month, correctional officers in Oklahoma prisons will begin wearing body cameras.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said the initiative aims to enhance transparency and safety for both inmates and staff.

ODOC officials say a pilot program at two of their facilities resulted in a 40% drop in serious incidents and a 60% reduction in Prison Rape Elimination Act allegations.

The cameras come following calls for reform after reports of inmate mistreatment earlier this year.

ODOC says the program will cost approximately $1 million per year.

Group Submits Petition For Norman Entertainment District Project

A group has submitted a petition to the City of Norman that would allow voters to decide on a $1 billion entertainment district.

Oklahomans for Responsible Economic Development is behind the initiative.

This comes after the Norman City Council voted last week to approve plans for the Rock Creek Entertainment District.

The group behind the petition must obtain just nearly 6,100 signatures to put the matter on the ballot.

The group says if they succeed, they plan on including the measure in the February 2025 election.

Refugees, Immigrants Learn English At Tulsa Café

Rising Village’s Anna Fu and Nathan Hughes greeted people from across the globe as they walked into the Conversation Café.

The café isn’t really a café; it’s a place to hang out for refugees and immigrants who’ve already completed their English as a second language class, but still want to immerse themselves in a slower-paced language-learning environment.

It’s in two local churches. On Mondays, it’s at South Tulsa Baptist Church and Believers Church on Thursdays.

Hughes made sure to bring tea and small snacks for the learners. Hughes is passionate about giving refugees the chance to learn at a more relaxed pace.

“It’s low pressure. You’re not doing classwork, tests, or anything. You’re just kind of getting to talk with people from a lot of a variety of different languages and backgrounds,” Hughes said.

A lot can be learned at the café for volunteers. Each meeting has a topic. One recent evening focused on money.

Cultural norms are discussed at the meeting. The learners and volunteers gain an understanding of each other’s cultures. Hughes said he believes that more people should try to learn about one another.

“My recommendation to anybody would be to sit down with somebody from another country,” Hughes said. “If you got a neighbor or somebody that you cross by a lot, ask them about their country. Ask them about where they’re from and what their story is,” Hughes said.

One of the biggest hurdles for people coming to the U.S. can be conversational English.

Peruvian Gustavo Ferrer came to the meeting early. It’s been difficult for him to get to as many as he’d like recently.

Ferrer is a forklift operator, and many Mondays he works a 12-hour shift.

Ferrer said learning English can be tough when only talking to native speakers because of the speed of the conversations.

“Sometimes in different places it’s difficult, because, I understand, but when they speak a bit faster sometimes, I can’t recognize the word,” Ferrer said.

The unencumbered learning environment helped refugees and immigrants feel a bit more welcome in Tulsa. Rising Village’s Conversation Café does that by trying to knock down the language barrier one chat at a time.

