PM NewsBrief: Sept. 25, 2024

Investigation Clears City of Lawton In July Fishkill

The City of Lawton says it is not responsible for a July fishkill in East Cache Creek, and environmental officials now agree.

Poor water quality and dead fish found in East Cache Creek prevented fishing and swimming activities for Comanche Nation powwow attendees in July.

It also caused the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality to issue a notice of violation to the Lawton Wastewater Treatment Plant.

According to the notice, investigators found nearly 30 dead fish in the creek around the same time the plant was discharging water with potentially toxic ammonia levels.

Now, the City of Lawton issued a statement saying the DEQ has determined the city was not responsible.

City officials say heavy rainfall, high temperatures and sewer discharge from a nearby prison contributed to killing the fish.

The release also said the plant has been in compliance since July 26.

Cherokee Nation Issues Statement On Pending Car Tag Compact Agreement

The battle between the Cherokee Nation and Gov. Kevin Stitt over car tags continues as the deadline looms to renew their previous agreement.

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a statement Tuesday clarifying what will happen

if an agreement is not reached.

“If Gov. Stitt does not change course, we will still issue car tags within our reservation,” Hoskin said.

But Hoskin also said if the compact is not renewed, any citizen living outside the reservation will no longer be able to get Cherokee Nation tags.

Hoskin said the state benefits from the existing compact agreement, citing the nearly $8 million disbursed to Oklahoma schools from the nation’s tag revenue.

The current compact expires Jan. 1.

Governor Reports Having Heart Surgery

A routine doctor’s visit for Gov. Kevin Stitt late last week led to the discovery of a significant blockage in one of his arteries.

Stitt’s office said the Governor had surgery to repair the artery and is back in the office.

Stitt’s Director of Communications, Abegail Cave, said in a Tuesday statement the governor had a stent put in to repair the damage he sustained from a “significant blockage in a main artery.”

A stent is basically a small tube surgically inserted into a blood vessel to help it clear an obstruction and heal.

The governor’s surgery was on Friday. Cave said he’s doing well and has returned to the office.

Find Oklahoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives Online

Oklahoma now has a digital version a Wild West outlaw poster.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond launched Oklahoma’s 10 Most Wanted website Wednesday.

Similar to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, the new website features people accused of crimes that the A-G says pose serious threats to public safety.

The list features people suspected of murder, rape and other serious crimes.

The hope is that Oklahomans will call in tips that could lead to their capture.

Drummond says the list will be updated as suspects are captured or more dangerous fugitives are wanted.

