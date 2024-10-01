PM NewsBrief: Oct. 1, 2024

Lawmakers Considering Expanding School-based Medicaid Health Services

Two Oklahoma Republican lawmakers hosted an interim study Monday discussing expanding Medicaid-billable services in schools.

State agencies are laying the groundwork to help schools better address students’ health.

School-based Medicaid services include preventative health care, behavioral health and physical and occupational therapy for students on Medicaid. The students who receive them have an individualized education program, which plans education and support services for kids with disabilities and health conditions.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services describe them as a way to meet children where they are and deliver care where they spend most of their time.

Rep. Daniel Pae (R-Lawton) thanked Oklahoma Turning Point Council Chair Melissa Simms for reaching out in the summer to raise awareness on this topic.

“(I) think that this is a wonderful issue to see how we can meet the needs of children and families in our communities, especially in our rural communities,” Simms said.

Oklahoma is behind surrounding states in its provision of school-based services. Kellie Carter, the manager of school nursing programs at the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE), said in 2016, surrounding states like Arkansas, Colorado, New Mexico and Kansas saw $40-80 million in reimbursements for their school-based services.

Oklahoma's reimbursements were a little over $500,000 that year.

“Last year, we were a little bit over $4 million in billing for Medicaid services, and that is probably about 70 to 100 districts in our state, out of the over 500 districts that we have, that are currently billing for Medicaid,” Carter said. “So, as you see, there is room for advancement and room for us to continue to support schools with these services.”

Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) Chief of Staff Christina Foss said her agency is working with OSDE on a state plan amendment to expand eligibility to all students who are on Medicaid. The agencies also hope to provide new offerings, including dietician and nutrition services, and substance abuse services. The timeline for that is in early 2025.

OSDE is working on resources, like Medicaid manuals and billing guides to give schools more support to start Medicaid billing or increase it.

Both state agencies will identify 10 school districts already successfully billing for school-based services and divide them into six regional support groups, including tribal and rural communities.

Those districts will provide mentorship, training and support to other smaller districts that may not have had the opportunity to bill for these services. Carter said OSDE will offer them extra funding for the support they will provide.

Their work is supported by a recent $2.5 million grant from CMS. The grant funding started July 1 and will go through June 30, 2027.

OSDE is bringing on new staff members to support the expansion of these services, including a program specialist and one responsible for working on the new grant. OSDE will also host an annual conference for school districts and community members to learn more about school-based services.

In the second and third year of the three-year federal grant, Carter said OSDE will also offer competitive grants to support 35 districts each year in implementing Medicaid reimbursements or increasing their services.

Stormy Bullard, who primarily works in outpatient therapy in southeast Oklahoma, said school-based services are important in reaching kids — especially those in rural areas.

“I feel that we have a lot of really good resources already set up, but there's just so many areas that we're missing the mark. And so, how do we address those?” Bullard said. “And I think this is a great opportunity for those lawmakers to get in there and see, really, where we are lacking.”

DOJ Launches Investigation Into 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a “review and evaluation” of the 1921 Race Massacre.

That news Monday came to the delight of Justice for Greenwood team members, who had championed the fight for reparations on behalf of the last two living survivors, Viola Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield Randle.

At a press conference, Damario Solomon-Simmons, who represented the survivors through their failed civil case against Tulsa, was celebratory.

“It is about time,” he said. “It only took 103 years.”

Tulsa’s Greenwood District, known as Black Wall Street, was leveled when a white mob attacked, killing as many as 300 people.

Justice for Greenwood held their press conference before any official announcement from the DOJ had been released.

According to prepared remarks from Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, head of the department’s Civil Rights Division, the inquiry was launched under the umbrella of the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act, which allows the DOJ to investigate racially-motivated cold cases prior to 1979.

Clarke said the department will release the findings of the inquiry at the end of the year. It is unclear if the findings could lead to any further actions from the federal government.

Solomon-Simmons exclaimed that the DOJ evaluation was long overdue.

“For our federal government to have never, ever recognized this with an actual report is a travesty,” he said. “It was a conspiracy of silence that has gone on for decades.”

Randle and Fletcher, 109 and 110 respectively, filed suit against the City of Tulsa and other municipal entities in 2020. The case was dismissed in Tulsa County District Court and a subsequent appeal to the Oklahoma Supreme Court failed.

The City of Tulsa has conducted numerous searches for mass graves from the Massacre. In August, Mayor G.T. Bynum announced a commission alongside Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, who represents Greenwood, to explore giving reparations to the survivors and descendants.

In her remarks, Clarke said that the DOJ will “not interfere” itself in Tulsa’s own “remedial steps.”

In a statement, Bynum thanked the department “for their willingness to assist in this important work.”

DNC Provides $50K For Oklahoma Tribal Outreach

The Democratic National Committee provided Oklahoma’s Democrats $50,000 to help outreach efforts to tribal communities.

The Oklahoma Democratic Party is celebrating its newly acquired funds.

The money will assist with Democrats’ efforts to increase voter education in tribal communities.

Party interim executive director, Lauren Craig, said Democrats have taken time to build a relationship with the tribes over the years and will continue to do the same.

“We think the impact is going to be, one ‘We see you, we hear you. You're valid.’ And two: your voice is so important to us, and I think that that takes time and consistency,” Craig said.

The money is part of the $2.5 million sent by the DNC to more than 30 of its states and territorial parties.

Tulsa’s Sterlin Harjo Selected for “Genius Grant”

The creator of Reservation Dogs is receiving a McArthur Foundation ‘genius grant.’

Sterlin Harjo is among 22 fellows selected for the distinguished honor, with a notable cash prize, announced Tuesday.

Harjo grew up wanting to tell stories that meant something to him. Those stories centered around Indigenous ways of life - the struggles, triumphs, and humor, as he is Seminole and Muscogee.

In recent years, he has been recognized for doing just that. He co-created Reservation Dogs, which has been nominated for five Emmys.

The McArthur Foundation has recognized him as one of 22 “exceptionally creative people.”

The recipients of this “genius grant” will each receive $800,000 over five years. What they do with the money is entirely up to them.

In response to the honor, Harjo took to Instagram, saying it “is a great end to a very long year.”

