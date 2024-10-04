PM NewsBrief: Oct. 4, 2024

City of Norman Sues Contractors Over Mold-Plagued Library

The city of Norman has taken its dispute over the indefinitely closed Central Public Library to court.

The city filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Cleveland County District Court against the firms responsible for the building’s construction, alleging a breach of contract by not ensuring the building was properly and professionally built.

The library has been shut down for nearly a year due to mold issues. Reports reveal mold was present even during construction, with a 2018 inspection noting mold on the second and third floors before the building’s completion.

Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila said fixing the library could cost millions, but he wants the contractors to cover the costs.

Oklahoma’s Classroom Bible Policy Appears To Favor Trump-Sold Bibles

The State Department of Education released a bid proposal for State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ classroom Bible policy.

The specifications for the Bibles appear to be tailored to a specific version sold by Donald Trump.

According to the Request for Proposal documents, the state department is looking to purchase 55,000 copies of King James Version Bibles that contain the Pledge of Allegiance, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Former President Trump’s “God Bless the USA” Bible fits those exact specifications.

And, like the God Bless the USA version, the Bibles must be bound in leather or leather-like material.

The RFP closes on Oct. 14, and the supplier must be able to ship the Bibles to school districts within two weeks after the contract award date.

The God Bless the USA Bibles cost $60 each.

According to Trump’s recent candidate financial disclosure forms, he’s made $300,000 from the sales of the Bibles.

At an August State Board of Education meeting, Walters announced $3 million had already been allocated to purchase Bibles, and the board voted to approve a request to the legislature for an additional $3 million.

Oklahoma’s Native Workers Boost State Labor Force Rate Above National Average

A new report finds Oklahoma's labor force participation rate has jumped above the national average for the first time since Y2K.

Native Americans in the state are largely to thank for this notable increase.

New data from the Federal Reserve Bank show a higher percentage of Native Americans are part of Oklahoma’s workforce than at any time in the past two decades.

Native Americans only make up 14% of Oklahoma’s population, but the report finds they accounted for 71% of the recent increase in the state’s overall employment rate.

Two factors can cause the labor force participation rate to grow: more people working or looking for work, or a decrease in the working-age population.

Researchers say the rate grew this time because of an increase in the labor force, especially among Native workers.

Many secured jobs in the education, healthcare, and government fields.



New Leadership For Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department has new leadership.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that longtime state employee Sterling Zearley will serve as the agency’s interim director.

Zearley already has 23 years of experience at the tourism department, where he started in 1984 as a building maintenance supervisor and ended as the department’s Northeast Regional Director in 2007.

Since then, he’s served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Public Employees Association.

Zearley is stepping in after tourism director Shelley Zumwalt recently announced her retirement.

Earlier this year, the State Auditor’s office found Zumwalt had failed to disclose conflicts of interest regarding millions of dollars paid to her husband’s company during her time at state agencies.

Zearley said he’s looking forward to leading the department, especially as Oklahoma prepares to celebrate the Route 66 Centennial in 2026 and host Olympic events in 2028.

