PM NewsBrief: Oct. 7, 2024

State Lawmaker Requests Legal Guidance On Bible Purchase Plan

A state lawmaker is asking the attorney general to weigh in on whether the State Department of Education can use allocated funds to purchase Bibles for classrooms.

The representative points to laws that prevent the department from playing a “shell game” with its funds.

Moore Rep. Mark McBride sent a letter to Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office last week, requesting an opinion on whether funds the legislature allocated for one purpose can be transferred to pay for State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ classroom Bible initiative.

McBride said he’s not on a witch hunt, but officials must follow the law.

“Most everything that you can look at that I’ve ever asked for has to do with the rule of law. It’s not anything but, “can this legally be done?” So that’s why I’m asking these questions - if it can be, okay. But my simple mind says it can’t,” McBride said.

According to the department, the $3 million for purchase of 55,000 Bibles comes from “payroll savings.”

At least 130 employees have left or been fired from OSDE since Walters took office.

Oklahoma Death Row Inmate's Case To Be Heard At U.S. Supreme Court This Week

The case of Death Row Inmate Richard Glossip is scheduled to be heard before the United States Supreme Court this week.

This last bid for freedom comes after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld Glossip's conviction last year.

Glossip was found guilty of murder-for-hire in the 1997 killing of motel owner Barry Van Treese.

The man who killed Van Treese, Justin Sneed, was sentenced to life in prison after testifying against Glossip. Glossip was sentenced to death.

Glossip’s attorney, Don Knight, said the Supreme Court will first hear oral arguments over whether the case is under federal jurisdiction.

After that, they will hear about a box of evidence that was first opened by current Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

Knight said the box contains notes indicating the prosecution knew Sneed was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and prescribed lithium after his arrest.

"If the one main witness against somebody has a bipolar disorder and it's so bad that there needs to be a prescription for lithium, which is a pretty powerful drug, the jury ought to know," Knight said.

The hearing is scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Upcoming Forecasts To Include New Cold Weather Terms

The National Weather Service is making some changes to cold weather terms this winter season.

The Weather Service said they will no longer use Wind Chill Advisories, Watches and Warnings language in alerts.

Instead, you’ll see Extreme Cold Watches, Warnings and Cold Weather Advisories.

Kim McMahon with the National Weather Service said the new messaging aims address a common misconception that extreme cold is only tied to colder temperatures when there is wind.

“Now these changes will allow us to emphasize that cold is dangerous with or without wind. These changes are really going to put a spotlight on the dangerously cold temperatures,” McMahon said.

The change comes as part of the Hazard Simplification initiative.

NOAA is set to release its official Winter Outlook on Oct. 17.

OKC Thunder Begin Preseason Games Tonight

The Oklahoma City Thunder starts preseason play tonight as the team travels to San Antonio to face the Spurs.

Most of OKC’s core from last season is intact, aside from Josh Giddey, who was traded to the Chicago Bulls in June for Alex Caruso.

The Thunder also added big man Isaiah Hartenstein this summer in the biggest free agent signing in franchise history.

OKC hopes the new acquisitions help a team that finished with the best record in the NBA’s Western Conference last season, but suffered a disappointing second round exit from the playoffs.

Tip-off for tonight’s game is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on NBA TV.

The Thunder’s first regular season game will be on Oct. 24.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.