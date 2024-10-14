PM NewsBrief: Oct. 14, 2024

Two Oklahoma Tribal Nations Denounce Media Portrayals of Their People

The Comanche and Quapaw Nations are condemning inaccurate depictions of their tribes in a well-known book and television series.

News broke earlier this year that Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan bought the rights to the Pulitzer Prize finalist Empire of the Summer Moon to create an adaptation that will air either in a television show or film.

In response, the Comanche Nation passed a resolution in its business meeting on Oct. 5 condemning the acclaimed book about the tribe’s rise and fall, noting its inaccuracies and stereotypes.

Comanche Nation Chairman Forrest Tahdooahnippah explained the resolution is meant to get Sheridan’s attention and that the tribe wants a say in the upcoming production.

“My hope is that if we go on record saying that we think the book is inaccurate, that future derivative works of the book will attempt to be more accurate and attempt to include us in the conversation,” Tahdooahnippah said during the business meeting.

While the Comanche Nation hopes to be included in decisions with the upcoming entertainment project, Quapaw Nation leaders are responding to a recent portrayal of their tribe in the Paramount+ show Sheridan created, Tulsa King.

In the fourth episode of season two, titled “Heroes and Villians,” Quapaw leaders were depicted as savvy businessmen linked to a cannabis and wind energy criminal conspiracy.

The nation responded to the Paramount+ show with a press release condemning the episode, stating they were not consulted in its production and found the portrayals of their people harmful.

“This episode, they did one hell of a job of an assault, as far as I'm concerned, on Natives,” said Quapaw Nation Director of Communications Barry Linduff in a phone interview.

Linduff suggested that the cast and crew of Tulsa King and its viewers use the Quapaw Nation website to learn more about the tribe, not a fictional television show.

“We're growing fresh, organic vegetables,” he said. “We're not using our land for illegal purposes, and it's highly, highly offensive to even suggest some of the things that they do.”

Linduff said meetings are scheduled this week between the Quapaw Nation Business Committee and Taylor Sheridan to remedy and “work through this unfortunate situation.” However, he did note that Sheridan’s involvement with the second season of Tulsa King was minimal.

New episodes of Tulsa King are scheduled to air every Sunday until Nov. 17, and it is unclear how the Quapaw storyline will develop.

Back at the Comanche Nation, copies of Empire of the Summer Moon will be taken off the shelves of the tribe’s gift shop while leaders hope for a seat at the table to tell their history.

Tahdooahnippah recommends The Life of Ten Bears, a collection of Comanche historical narratives, as a more accurate representation of the Comanche past.

Former Norman Teacher Files Petition To Overturn Teaching License Revocation

A former Norman educator made national news when the State Board of Education revoked her teaching certificate for sharing a QR code to a banned books library.

She’s now asking the courts to overturn that decision.

Summer Boismier filed the petition in Oklahoma County District Court Friday.

In it, she said the order to pull her certificate relies on parts of an Oklahoma law that have been paused by a federal lawsuit. Furthermore, the state is violating her free speech and due process rights.

Two years ago, Boismier shared a QR code with her students, covering her classroom bookshelves with paper reading, “Books the state doesn’t want you to read.”

The move was in response to House Bill 1775, a law prohibiting certain discussions of race and sex in the classroom.

The filing also alleges because State Superintendent Ryan Walters championed the revocation during his run for office, he should have recused himself from the proceedings, rather than treating it as a “campaign promise to be fulfilled.”

Legal Fees For State Superintendent Ryan Walters Top $100,000 In Five Months

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has been in and out of the courtroom, with attorney fees piling up.

Walters' legal fees are sitting at more than $100,000 in five months.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has been named in at least eight lawsuits since last year.

This doesn’t include other lawsuits related to the state department or the state grand jury on misspent pandemic money.

Tulsa TV news station KTUL received records from Oklahoma Management and Enterprise Services showing Walters averaged $20,000 a month in attorney fees from March to July.

Walters’ attorneys during that 5-month span cost the state more than $104,000.

State Rep. Mark McBride said he’s concerned about how much this will cost taxpayers.

OKC City Council Approves Funding For First Responder Drones

Oklahoma City police and fire departments are expanding their use of drones to assist in emergencies.

The City Council approved a budget increase last week of more than $850,000 to purchase 10 new drones for fire stations.

The police department currently has 38 drones, and plans to add 10 more each year over the next five years.

Officials said the drones will act as "first responders" and improve safety for both the public and emergency personnel.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.