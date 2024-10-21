PM NewsBrief: Oct. 21, 2024

OK registration update

Election Day 2024 is just 15 days away, and the number of people registered to vote in Oklahoma is up compared to four years ago.

"Well, as of right now - where we are in the middle of October heading toward the general election, there are more than 2.4 million in the state. That’s up almost 200,000 since about 2020," State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said.

Ziriax says that increase is to the benefit of the Republican Party:

"Where Republicans and Independents are both up… Democrats were at 33-percent," Ziriax said. "And you’ve seen Independents and Republicans gain registrations, I think, at the expense of Democratic voters."

Ziriax’s comments came during the latest edition of KGOU’s Capitol Insider.

Thunder architects

Plans for a new arena for the OKC Thunder are coming together. The Oklahoma City Council will consider arena architects on Tuesday.

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin in 2026, once Prairie Surf Studios, formerly the Cox Convention Center, is demolished next year.

A press release from the city says the council will consider approving a contract with MANICA Architecture and TVS, which are big players in the industry, and behind projects like Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, a new stadium for the Chicago Bears and Marriot Marquis in Washington, D.C.

Completion is expected in 2028. The new arena is funded through MAPS 4 money, the Oklahoma City Thunder ownership group, and a one-cent sales tax.

OK County Jail problems continue

Multiple failures at the Oklahoma County Jail left some facilities flooded, IT systems down and detainees without hot water.

Although the failures in the jail’s sump pumps, a fire suppression system, and a hot water line occurred within days, jail CEO Brandi Garner says they weren’t related.

"It was just a perfect storm. Multiple things happened all at once," Garner said. "Busted pipes caused flooding in administrative areas, the basement and three upper floors where incarcerated people live. Those floors also lost access to hot water for four days.

Garner said workers unplugged computers to protect them, causing the jail’s IT system to crash. But by the middle of last week, all the problems had been addressed.

"Now everything's back to. . . I don't want to say normal, but we're operational," Garner said.

Garner said the jail will be better equipped to deal with these issues if they arise again, but jail officials say the county needs a new facility.

