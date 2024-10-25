PM NewsBrief: Oct. 25, 2024

Whooping cough uptick

Whooping cough cases are on the rise nationwide. Oklahoma is feeling the effects, with an over 300% increase compared to last year.

Whooping cough is an infection characterized by a severe cough that mainly impacts infants and children. Dr. Kelsey Damron, a pediatrician with a Mercy clinic in Edmond, said the pandemic made it more challenging for kids to stay on track with their vaccines. She said that, coupled with growing vaccine hesitancy, could be the key to this uptick.

“When not enough people in the herd have the vaccine, then we start seeing those diseases more commonly. And then our most vulnerable members of society are, unfortunately, exposed,” she said.

The infection is treated with antibiotics that are most effective within seven to ten days of experiencing symptoms. But Damron said the best way to stay safe is getting vaccinated.

Cherokee Nation highway modernization grant

The Cherokee Nation is getting a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Thirty-two million dollars will be used to develop U.S. Highway 59, which runs through Delaware County within the Cherokee reservation.

The US-59 Safety Improvement and Freight Development Project, will turn a frequently traveled two-lane corridor between the towns of Jay and Grove into a four and five-lane highway.

The funds for expanding this eight-mile segment will include improved shoulders, modern safety features and better Grand Lake access.

Cherokee Nation representatives said this expansion has been a long time coming and will enhance commuter safety and tourism for Natives and non-Natives.

Vinita theme park plans paused

Construction of the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort in Vinita is paused — but maybe not forever.

The ambitious 1,000-acre, $2 billion dollar project was supposed to feature a theme park opening in 2026 and an R-V campground to open next year.

Neither of those projects is on schedule, as the land in question sits empty.

In an interview with the Tulsa World, developers say the park-which has been met with some skepticism because of its ambition and allegations of unpaid bills-will still be completed — just in 2029.

This news comes as the Silver Dollar City theme park up the road in Branson, Missouri, is slated to expand by as much as 1,200 acres, adding a resort. Those expansions are expected to cost $500 million dollars across a decade of work.

