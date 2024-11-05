PM NewsBrief: Nov. 5, 2024

State Election Board Offers Reminders For Voters

Voting locations are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Election Day, and anyone in line at that time will still be able to cast a ballot.

The State Election Board has some last minute reminders for those heading to the polls:

leave your campaign hats and T-shirts at home. That’s considered electioneering, and it’s prohibited in Oklahoma within 300 feet of polling locations.

Election officials ask voters to cover or change their attire before entering a polling place to avoid violations.

Voters are allowed to bring in voter guides or notes, but must keep them out of view until voting.

Taking selfies with your filled-out ballot is common on social media. Officials say you can take pictures with your ballot, but you can’t post or share them until after you have left the polling place.

Finally, only those voting are allowed inside the polling place. Exceptions include those helping people with special needs vote, and parents are allowed to keep their children with them.

Oklahoma Sets Record For Voter Registration

More Oklahomans than ever were registered to vote in time for Tuesday’s election.

The latest registration numbers from the State Election Board show 2.4 million people registered to vote as of November first.

That’s up by about 141,000 voters since January and 29,000 since the end of September.

Just over half of all registered voters in Oklahoma are Republicans. About a quarter are Democrats and a fifth are Independents. Less than one percent are registered as Libertarians.

Voter registration numbers don’t necessarily translate to voter turnout.

Still, in a news release statement, State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said he was encouraged by the record-breaking voter registration numbers and hopeful Oklahomans will make their way to the polls.

Oklahoma’s Civil Rights Trail Taking Shape

The first historical marker on Oklahoma’s Civil Rights Trail is now in place.

Officials in the small town of Boley, about 75 miles east of Oklahoma City, unveiled the new marker over the weekend.

Known for its rodeo, Boley is one of more than 50 all-Black Towns scattered around the state. Thirteen of the historic towns remain today.

The modern towns are being marked as part of the state’s Civil Rights Trail.

The path highlights Oklahoma’s role in the Civil Rights Movement, connecting the state’s original Black towns with other places like Fairfax, a site of the Osage Reign of Terror.

Boley Historian Henrietta Hicks spoke at the marker’s unveiling.

“We are so delighted that you have chosen this spot, this town, to make this first unveiling. Boley is the crown jewel - and don't you forget it - of the Black towns,” Hicks said.

Officials say the trail showcases locations for visitors, which should increase tourism, and tourism dollars, for the areas.

Love’s Travel Stops Announces Death Of Co-Founder Judy Love

A philanthropist and co-founder of Love's Travel Stops has died.

The company announced that Judy Love died Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City. She was 87.

Love and her husband founded Love's Travel Stops in 1964, and grew the business over the years to include stores in 42 states.

The business is family-owned and operated and based in Oklahoma City.

Love also had a passion for philanthropy, and established two foundations to support education, healthcare and community development initiatives.

