PM NewsBrief: Nov. 6, 2024

Trump Sets Record with Landslide Win in Oklahoma's 2024 Election

Not surprisingly, Republican Donald Trump carried Oklahoma and its seven Electoral College votes in Tuesday’s presidential election by a 34-point margin.

Trump easily won Oklahoma each time he’s been on the ballot, but in 2024, he got more votes here than he ever has before, as well as his highest percentage of the vote.

Just more than 66% of Oklahoma voters went for Trump this time around. That’s slightly more than the 65% he got in 2020 and 2016.

All told, Trump notched 1,035,219 votes, about 15,000 more than in 2020, and about 85,000 more than in 2016.

Trump won in every single county in the state, including narrowly in Oklahoma County.

Third party candidates were barely a blip in the race, though Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did crack the 1% mark.

Tulsa Voters Elected The City’s First Black Mayor

Voters in Tulsa have elected the city's first Black mayor.

According to unofficial results, Democratic State Representative Monroe Nichols received more than 55% of the vote to beat Democratic County Commissioner Karen Keith for the city’s top office.

“If there is anyone out there who still questions if Tulsa is a place where big things are possible… If there’s anybody out there who doubts that no matter who you are you can make an impact, tonight…you got your answer,” Nichols said Tuesday night.

Nichols ran his campaign on ending homelessness, advocating for youth, and making Tulsa the safest big city in the country.

He’ll be sworn into office at the beginning of December.

While Nichols is a Democrat, the mayor is a nonpartisan position.

Oklahoma County Re-elects Sheriff Tommie Johnson

Oklahoma County residents voted to keep Republican Sheriff Tommie Johnson for a second term.

An Oklahoma City native, Johnson worked for the Norman Police Department before being elected as the Oklahoma County Sheriff in 2020.

He defeated Democratic challenger Wayland Cubit with almost 60% of the vote Tuesday.

During his first term, Johnson oversaw the implementation of body cameras on active-duty officers.

Johnson currently serves on the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, also known as the ‘jail trust’ that oversees the Oklahoma County Jail.

In recent years, the jail has come under fire for failed health inspections, understaffing and above-average death rates.

Johnson had faced a series of attacks just a month prior to this election from outsider PAC Blue Horizon.

The group spent more than six hundred thousand dollars in advertisements against him.

Mixed Results On Oklahoma State Questions

Oklahoma voters approved one state question while rejecting another.

Both state questions were constitutional amendments proposed by state lawmakers.

State Question 833 was not approved. It would have allowed for the creation of public infrastructure districts.

These districts would be able to organize public works projects within district boundaries.

State Question 834 aimed to clarify that only U.S. citizens can vote in Oklahoma.

It passed in a landslide.

The amendment changes the state constitution to say only eligible citizens of the U.S. can vote in Oklahoma. This protection is already baked into state law.

There are some municipalities across the nation where noncitizens can vote in certain elections. But none are in Oklahoma.

Read about more election results here.



