PM NewsBrief: Nov. 11, 2024

New Education Committee To Prepare For Potential Changes In Federal Education Policy

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is forming an advisory committee to oversee anticipated federal education policy changes from the incoming Trump administration.

The move comes after sending a memo last week preparing schools for the potential elimination of the U.S. Department of Education.

Walters said Monday the committee will be charged with identifying how to align state policy with a new federal agenda, including phasing out and replacing federal programs, and proposing state legislation.

While Walters searched across the country for other recent high-profile committees - like tapping the president of the Heritage Foundation for a social studies review committee and LibsofTikTok’s Chaya Raichik for a library advisory committee - he said the department is looking for education leaders and policymakers from across Oklahoma for this committee.

He said the search has commenced for people who have championed parents’ rights, school choice, minimizing government bureaucracy and fought against “social indoctrination.”

Members will be announced in the coming days.



Oklahoma City Police Officer Under Investigation For Incident With Elderly Man

Bodycam footage shows an Oklahoma City police officer using force on an elderly man during a recent traffic incident.

The footage shows the officer investigating a traffic collision involving an elderly man.

Both parties in the accident received a ticket but the elderly man believed it wasn’t his fault. The officer and the man began arguing about the situation.

Police said the elderly man then lightly tapped the officer on the chest resulting in the officer forcing the man to the ground and putting him into handcuffs.

The Oklahoma City Police Department reports the elderly man sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized.

The department said it’s dedicated to accountability and wants the community to know the case is under investigation, but that it will take time.

The officer was placed under administrative leave and the investigation will be presented to the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office.

New Sport To Be Regulated In Oklahoma

“Slap fighting” is now a state regulated sport in Oklahoma.

Slap fighting competitions have started to appear in Oklahoma.

Opponents trade undefended open-hand slaps to the face. Flinching, dodging or blocking blows is prohibited.

Slap fighting is a relatively new phenomenon being popularized by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, or UFC.

Now, a formal opinion from Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission has authority to regulate it.

The first state to regulate slap fighting was Nevada, and the sport has continued to grow despite warnings from the medical community.

One study found more than three-quarters of slap fighters showed signs of concussions.

OKC Businesses Use Federal Pandemic Funds For Infrastructure Improvements

Businesses in Oklahoma City have put American Rescue Plan Act grant funds to work in the form of new storefronts.

Areas like the Farmer’s Market District have new infrastructure to support their local businesses.

Fresh paint, signs and doors are a few of the changes in the Farmers Market District off Reno Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Chelsea Simpson is the co-owner of Urban Agrarian, a locally-sourced grocery store. It used the funds to replace the store’s large garage doors, the front door and sign.

“We are in a building that is a warehouse as well as our storefront, and so our garage doors are not only important for the look of the building, but we actually use our front dock as a receiving zone too for trucks and unloading,” Simpson said.

She said the front was also damaged because of break-in attempts a couple of years ago.

The storefront funds came through the American Rescue Plan Act. This is the last round of grants before the deadline to spend those pandemic relief funds.

Minority-owned businesses and businesses in a Qualified Census Tract were eligible to apply.

