PM NewsBrief: Nov. 12, 2024

State Republican Senators Elect Next Senate Pro Tem

Oklahoma Republican senators have re-affirmed Lonnie Paxton as their leader.

Paxton won a close internal vote Tuesday to be the next Senate Pro Tem.

Paxton is a Republican from Tuttle, first elected in 2016. As a fiscal conservative, he represents a continuation of the Senate leadership’s status quo.

The nonprofit news outlet NonDoc reports Paxton won the top spot in the Senate by one vote.

He ran internally against David Bullard of Durant, whose voting and rhetorical record is more in line with social conservatives in the statehouse.

Paxton will have to run in a Senate-wide election for leadership in January. However, a spokesperson for the chamber says the same results are expected.

Paxton can now begin setting up the legislative agenda for next year’s session and begin making committee appointments soon.

Those decisions will ultimately decide what will be voted on and approved on the floor, where the GOP continues to enjoy a supermajority.

Tulsa Mayor-elect Nichols Prepares For Taking Office

Tulsa Mayor-elect Monroe Nichols is laying out his plans ahead of taking office.

Nichols and current Mayor G.T. Bynum held a joint news conference at City Hall, with Bynum saying the focus now is a smooth transition.

“The most important thing that our team here at City Hall can do over the next 25 days is to provide him all the support and whatever he needs to start strong on December 2nd when he is sworn in as our mayor,” Bynum said.

Nichols will become the 41st mayor of Tulsa and the first Black mayor in the city’s history.

Nichols thanked Bynum for his public service, noting that the outgoing mayor has left the city with the benefit of a budget surplus.

Nichols said he and his opponent, Commissioner Karen Keith, have not spoken yet since the election, but had this to say to her publicly.

“I was able to listen to portions of her speech Tuesday night and I am so appreciative of her words, and I’m certainly appreciative of her service to the city,” Nichols said.

In her concession speech, Keith told her audience to support Nichols as the new Mayor.

Outgoing Mayor Bynum will be taking a job with Saint Francis Health System as Vice President of Government and Community Affairs.

Factors Into Why Oklahoma’s Maternal Mortality Rate Increased

A national study found that Oklahoma’s maternal mortality rate has increased slightly.

The uptick was consistent with elevated rates nationally that are linked, in part, to COVID-related deaths.

The state’s maternal mortality rate now sits at nearly 32 deaths per 100,000 live births from 2020 to 2022.

That’s about 21% higher than the national rate during that time. A quarter of Oklahoma’s deaths were also related to COVID-19, compared to one-fifth nationally.

About 80 percent of the pregnancy-related deaths analyzed by the Maternal Mortality Review Committee were deemed preventable.

Contributing factors included substance use disorders, chronic conditions and delays in treatment.

The committee recommends addressing chronic conditions that increase risk, improving the quality of prenatal and postpartum care and advocating for legislation to reduce maternal deaths.

Health Fair In Oklahoma City Offers Vaccines, Health Services At No Cost

On Thursday, vaccines and health services will be available to the public at no cost at the downtown transit center.

Oklahoma City’s bus system, EMBARK, will host a health fair on Thursday, Nov. 14.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the downtown transit center, vaccines and health services will be available to the public at no cost.

EMBARK collaborated with multiple community partners to make the event happen.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department will administer influenza and COVID-19 boosters during the event at no cost.

Attendees can get dental care kits from Neighborhood Services Organization, blood pressure checks by the Oklahoma City Indian Clinic and information about mental health and resources from Mental Health Association Oklahoma.

“EMBARK’s health fair connects people with free health services and strengthens our community,” Suzanne Wickenkamp, EMBARK’s Assistant Director of Administration, said. “We’re proud to join forces with local organizations and our dedicated team members to make health and wellness accessible to all.”

Details



Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Date: November 14

Location: Downtown Transit Center, 420 NW 5th St.

