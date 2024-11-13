PM NewsBrief: Nov. 13, 2024

State Audit Finds Mismanagement, Lack of Oversight in City of Lindsay

The state auditor found significant mismanagement and a lack of financial oversight in the city of Lindsay in Garvin County.

The district attorney requested the forensic audit.

Auditor Cindy Byrd released a report Wednesday on the investigation into the city’s financial dealings from 2019 to 2022.

Some of the problems uncovered: the city under-billed commercial customers by about $1.5 million, two city employees and two city council members received utility services despite not making payments, and credit card expenditures in excess of $223,000 per year, many without purchase orders and without any board approval or oversight.

Byrd said while the audit found numerous examples of mismanagement and deficient oversight, less than $2,000 were considered fraudulent.

Investigation Into Details Surrounding Fatal Police Car Chases

An investigation by the Tulsa World and Lee Enterprises examined 68 fatal Oklahoma police car chases that killed 79 people between 2016 and 2022.

The probe found about 1 out of 4 of those killed were not involved in the chases.

Additionally, the investigation found most of the fatal pursuits were prompted by traffic violations or property crimes.

This goes against a 2023 recommendation from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Police Executive Research Forum that police chases only take place in response to violent crimes where there is an imminent threat to the public.

The investigation found only two deadly pursuits in the seven-year span matched that criteria.

Of eluding drivers who died in these pursuits, more than a fourth were 21 years old or younger.

Their investigation also notes three fatal crashes resulting from Oklahoma police chases during the examined period were not described as such in collision reports.

Education Groups Joining Forces To Develop Legislative Priorities

Education stakeholders gathered in Tulsa Tuesday evening to launch a grassroots policy initiative for Oklahoma schools.

The project aims to develop proposals for lawmakers before the 2026 legislative session.

Better Outcomes for Oklahoma’s Kids is organized by Advance Oklahoma’s Kids, a coalition of several statewide organizations. Over the next year, the project plans to hold a series of community forums and listening events to help guide legislative priorities.

2023 National Teacher of the Year Rebecka Peterson, a Tulsa Union Public Schools educator, said her focus is raising teacher pay and allotting more paid planning time.

“We just can’t keep relying on altruism to get the job done, right? There are very few jobs where we expect people to do their job without being compensated for all that goes into that job,” Peterson said.

To add input to the organization’s legislative agenda, you can fill out a survey at advanceokkids.org.

New Projects Expanding High-Speed Internet Service Set To Begin

The Oklahoma Broadband Office is launching more broadband expansion projects in southeastern Oklahoma.

The projects aim to improve access to high-speed internet service in 10 counties.

The Office is partnering with internet service provider Chisholm Broadband.

A launch event will be held tomorrow afternoon in Coalgate.

