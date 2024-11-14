PM NewsBrief: Nov. 14, 2024

Incoming Senate Leader Prioritizes Roads and Schools Amid New Regulatory Challenges

Senate Pro tem-designee Lonnie Paxton says state infrastructure and education are his top two priorities for the legislative session.

Paxton held a news conference Thursday as a new crop of senators was sworn in.

Paxton said the legislature can never build or widen enough roads in Oklahoma; that need will always be there.

He also said the state needs more well-funded, top-tier public schools for parents to send their children.

But there are new regulatory needs and a new presidential administration on the horizon, which Paxton has his mind on too.

“For example, artificial intelligence is a new thing that we're dealing with,” Paxton said.

The pro-temp-designee also said he’s looking forward to what president-elect Donald Trump does at the federal level.

“I'm very interested in where Elon Musk is fitting in with this government efficiency thing,” Paxton said.

Paxton hopes Musk does something Oklahoma can mimic to maximize its own government.

Shorter Wait Time For State Disability Services

A waitlist for state disability services is significantly shorter.

Oklahoma Human Services said it has made progress connecting people to Developmental Disabilities Services.

There was a 13-year-long waitlist for people with developmental disabilities seeking support services from the state.

The Legislature appropriated millions of dollars to end the waitlist and increase provider rates in 2022.

Now, the Developmental Disabilities Services Division reports the funding helped decrease wait time by more than ten years.

Division Director Beth Scrutchins doesn’t want the momentum to stop here.

“My hope is that we become that true ‘no wait’ state, where we are here for you, providing services and supports when you need us,” Scrutchins said.

Services include things like transportation, caregivers and job coaches for Medicaid-eligible Oklahomans with developmental or intellectual disabilities.

OMRF Employee Admits Stealing 1,000 Cell Phones

An Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation employee was charged with federal program theft last month for stealing at least 1,000 cell phones belonging to the nonprofit.

On Tuesday, 65-year-old Debra Lyons admitted to using her position as a telecommunications coordinator for the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation to purchase cell phones and cell phone plans with the nonprofit's corporate account.

She then resold the cell phones for personal financial gain, causing a loss of at least $5,000 according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Lyons confessed to the crime during a meeting she requested with nonprofit executives in January 2023.

She had been an employee of the nonprofit since 1988. She now faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Report: Oklahoma Has Child Care Deserts

A new report finds Oklahoma children outnumber the spots available in licensed child care facilities, and rural counties are feeling the burden of uneven access.

Oklahoma State University and women’s policy nonprofit United WE collaborated on the report, which found there is a pressing need for additional child care capacity in almost all counties.

United WE president and CEO Wendy Doyle said the report identified issues in burdensome licensing requirements for providers through Oklahoma Human Services and a need for increased financial support.

“Child care providers are struggling to stay open, meet state and federal licensing requirements and pay a living wage,” Doyle said.

The report recommends increasing the capacity of child care through incentives and streamlining the licensing process for facilities to improve access.

