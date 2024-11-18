PM NewsBrief: Nov. 18, 2024

Proposed Legislation Filed Offers Glimpse Of Potential Session Priorities

The first bills of Oklahoma’s 60th legislative session are filed.

They regulate a diverse range of topics, but it appears tax cuts will again be top of mind.

The first bill filed in the Senate chamber - Senate Bill 1 - proposes an individual income tax cut of a quarter-of-a-percent for all Oklahomans, as long as the state’s coffers see a $400 million dollar revenue increase year-over-year.

That number is adjusted for inflation over time.

Adair Republican Senator Michael Bergstrom filed the measure.

Senate Bill 1 may hint at upcoming priorities within the Senate's majority GOP caucus.

Income tax cuts - and tax cuts in general - have been pushed by the governor and much of the Senate and House, but have been successfully stalled by more money-saving minded lawmakers.

Last year, Republicans in the House and Senate sparred over the best way to cut taxes, eventually slashing the state’s portion of the grocery tax.

Across the rotunda, Representative Steve Bashore from Miami filed the first measure in the House — House Bill 1001. It requires people convicted of being an accessory of murder in the first or second degree to serve at least 85 percent of their prison sentence.

Other bills regulate the distance windmills can be from homes or unrelated property and the use of biosolids in farming.

The legislative session kicks off in February.

Hughes County Drug Court Coordinator Admits She Gave Drugs To A Supervisee

The coordinator for the Hughes County drug court was arrested last week on charges of distribution of controlled substances.

The coordinator admitted she gave drugs to a man under her supervision.

Kayla Hendryx was arrested and booked into the Seminole County jail following a welfare check conducted on one of her supervisees in Holdenville.

According to court documents, the supervisee told police he had been taking Xanax provided to him by Hendryx.

Additionally, he told police he and Hendryx were having a relationship.

The man agreed to take a drug test, and tested positive for Xanax. He also let police look through his phone, which contained text messages allegedly from Hendryx advising him about the Xanax.

Police spoke with Hendryx in her office the next day. Documents say she admitted to both giving the man Xanax and having a relationship with him.

In a news release, Hughes County District Attorney Erik Johnson said his office along with Oklahoma Court Services are conducting a review of the court special programs in response to this incident.

Pawnee Nation To Receive Sacred Objects In Repatriation Effort

Pawnee Nation will welcome more than 25 sacred objects home to Oklahoma.

Indiana University is helping to repatriate them in compliance with the Native American Grave Protection and Repatriation Act.

Among the repatriated items are former Pawnee leader Captain Jim’s otter cap and rattlers used in ceremonies.

They’re artifacts Martha Only A Chief visited in person on IU’s campus.

Only A Chief is the Pawnee Nation’s NAGPRA coordinator. She said finally visiting the items in person was emotional.

“Just seeing items that our relatives have worn or used, or anything that is it's overwhelming,” Only A Chief said.

Only A Chief plans to retrieve the 27 items in early spring.

Then, they will be displayed in the tribe’s museum in Pawnee for tribal citizens and the public.

Mattel Unveils Maria Tallchief Barbie

A new Barbie inspired by an Osage legend is now available.

Mattel’s newest addition to their Inspiring Women’s Series is an Indigenous Ballerina.

Osage citizen and Oklahoma Native Maria Tallchief will join the ranks as a Barbie Signature doll.

Born in Fairfax, Tallchief is America’s first prima ballerina and first Indigenous ballerina.

From dancing with the Paris Opera Ballet to founding the Chicago City Ballet, her list of accomplishments stretches on.

The doll features a red tulle costume that pays homage to one of Tallchief’s most iconic performances–Firebird.

Mattel officials said they worked with Tallchief’s daughter and the Osage Nation to sculpt the figurine in her likeness.

The company will also donate to the Center for Native American Youth in Washington D.C. to honor her.

